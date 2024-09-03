A Home Evolving with Love and Care – Chateau Chic

Since 2011, Toby and Teri Liner have called their charming three-bedroom, two-bath house home. Over the years, as their lives have grown busier, they’ve gradually begun to renovate, tailoring the space to better suit their family’s needs.

The heart of their home is undoubtedly the kitchen—a warm, inviting space where the family comes together. Teri’s favorite spot is the large island with seating for four, perfect for everything from casual meals to homework sessions. The kitchen’s thoughtful design encourages connection and serves as the true gathering place in the Liner household.

With the kitchen as the focal point, the Liners wanted to make better use of the adjacent space that once served as a formal dining room. They enlisted the help of Shannon Bella from Knight n Day Designs to reimagine this area. Shannon transformed it into a cozy nook, complete with stylish swivel chairs, where the family can relax and entertain friends. She also guided them in selecting new lighting, hardware, backsplash, cabinet colors, and stools, ensuring the kitchen renovation was cohesive and reflective of the Liners’ style.

The ongoing renovation journey has been a labor of love for Toby and Teri, as they continue to shape their home into a space that fits their family’s lifestyle perfectly.