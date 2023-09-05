A Treasured Home – Chateau Chic September 2023

When our homeowners purchased their home in December of 1993, they knew the home had endless possibilities just waiting to be created. Originally featured in Point of Vue Chateau Chic in 2014, this three bedroom, three bathroom home has undergone a stunning transformation with the addition of a whole new room on the front of the house, a pool house that includes a full bath and Murphy bed, the addition of a third garage which allowed for an outdoor living area with vaulted wooden ceiling including an outdoor kitchen alongside the swimming pool, workable louvered shutters, and the vertical extension of the brick fence.

The front of the house makeover features stucco over brick, two gables with wooden beams, front porch with wood ceiling and stained glass door and arched window designed by Susie Pierron of Phoenix Design and living room with vaulted ceilings and two large vertical windows topped with arched windows.

Allen Porche Custom Carpentry completed the renovation and Madonna Scurlock and Krystal Crosby of Designs by Two helped with furniture placement and decor. “The four of us discussed options and with the help of Stephen Matherne came up with the design,” shared the homeowner. “Robert Smith of Decorative Housepainting painted additional brick for the brick fencing posts and third garage addition, and cabinets. We are also grateful to various local artists including Stacey Gordon, Adam Hall, Camille Thibodaux and my daughter Amanda Peters. We would like to give special thanks to Mindy’s Framing and Charles Bergeron for his handyman work.”

The homeowner has a special attachment to all the artwork and treasures found throughout the home. “The mixture of paintings, pottery, stained glass, rocks, shells, wood, and various artwork throughout our home is what I love. It’s a combination of found things in nature, family mementos from several generations that include toys, office supplies, tablecloths, wooden coat hangers, depression glass, S&H savings books, magazines, pot holders, aprons, prescription boxes for medication, a World War I metal helmet, hats, quilts, books, pottery, furniture, and treasures from their travels to new decor from our travels, gifts, commissioned art and quests for just the right object that brings joy or sparks a want or need. Each room in the house brings joy from a memory of the person it belonged to or a gift, or where it was picked up or bought, the location, the occasion or the friends accompanying us. I like the sitting areas placed throughout the house and outside that invite conversation or quiet time. My husband loves his garage with wooden vaulted ceiling, two garage doors and checkerboard gray and black tile, and his recliner to watch his TV and hold his three granddaughters”.