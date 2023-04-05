Anne Marie Naquin – Women Who Mean Business 2023

Anne Marie Naquin

SYLVAN LEARNING CENTER

Anne Marie Naquin, owner of Sylvan Learning Center of Houma, lives by the belief that “education is the key to success in life.” For over twenty years, Anne Marie has made it a personal goal to make a lasting impact on the lives of the children of Terrebonne Parish. Born and raised in Houma, she is a graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High School and attended Louisiana State University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics and English.

She began her role as Director at Sylvan Learning Center, an education program that offers personalized instruction in mathematics, English, and reading. After four years as director, Anne Marie purchased the center from the previous owner and became an entrepreneur in her twenties. “I immediately found a home for myself at Sylvan,” she explained.

A personal experience from Anne Marie’s childhood molded her passion for education. “I was failing math in 5th grade and after some tutoring to fill in the gaps, math became my favorite subject. Sylvan allows me the opportunity to do the same thing for other students.”

Following both Covid and Hurricane Ida, students are behind like never before, but Sylvan can help. “I believe that with a little persistence and belief in yourself, you can accomplish anything,” she explained. Every student that walks through the door at Sylvan receives personal instruction after an assessment, then instructors bridge the gaps.

“Being a female business owner has advantages because I love being able to share my perspective and skills with others. There have been moments where things were difficult, but as a natural multitasker, I’ve learned ways to make it work! For instance my children grew up at Sylvan and have been my guinea pigs with programs like robotics and engineering. My advice is to believe in yourself and rely on those around you,” Anne Marie shared. “I have a wonderful family and staff to support me.”