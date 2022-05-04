Bienvenue aux Bouverans

Stepping inside the Bouverans along Bayou Lafourche, you are somehow magically transported back in time and welcomed home all in the same moment. Home to six generations of the Claudet family, Rene and Barabra Claudet, the current owners, are proud to share their family’s history with all those who pass through their doors.

Built in 1860 by Rene’s great-great grandfather, Pierre Joseph Claudet, the Bouverans is a classic French homestead situated in Lockport. The home has been renovated by Rene’ and Barbara, who purchased Bouverans in 1978. Except for a brief five-year period, Bouverans has been owned by Pierre’s descendants over the last 160 years.

As you can imagine, the stunning three bedroom home is filled with memories of time gone by, and overflows with stories from generations past. The home beacons you to reminisce on the world Pierre Joseph was experiencing in 1860. He left his native country of France at the age of 25 to create a new life in America. He came to a young country filled with turmoil and uncertainty, but also with hope and new opportunity. Pierre Joseph witnessed the election of Abraham Lincoln in 1860 and lived through the civil war from 1861 to 1865. Yet during this time of upheaval he envisioned a great new future. On April 26, 1860, Pierre Joseph made his first of a series of land purchases in Lafourche parish comprising 800 arpents. The Claudet family history recounts that wartime limited his access to skilled labor and imported materials. However, Pierre Joseph moved forward with the construction of the home, focusing on local craftsmen using local materials. Removing all the grander elements common to many homes of this time and focusing on a simple symmetrical design, the two-story brick and frame house combines French Creole and American Greek Revival architectural features. The new home was named after Pierre Joseph’s hometown of Bouverans, France.

Rene and Barbara now welcome guests to their home, which doubles as a bed and breakfast. The two guest suites are named for their daughters, Adrienne and Jeanette. The home’s renovations allowed for the addition of a modern bathroom attached to each suite. The space on the first floor, underneath the new bathrooms, was transformed into a large, modern kitchen, allowing more space to cook for guests.

Unique to the home, and certainly one of its best features, are the gardens. The backyard features the over 300 year old Bouverans oak, a swimming pool, a beautiful meditation garden, the private Saint Joseph chapel, the Blessed Mary garden and the Stations of the Cross. This special space was virtually untouched by Hurricane Ida, and offers the weary soul a feeling of peace and comfort.