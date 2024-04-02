Brooke Carrere: Brooke’s Sno World – Women Who Mean Business

With over 26 years of experience in the food service industry, Brooke Carrere, the Founder and CEO of Brooke’s Sno-World, launched her first establishment in Houma in 2007. Her delicious sno-balls quickly became a community staple, and Brooke’s business flourished to more than 10 locations across Louisiana.

Originally from Grand Caillou, Brooke began working at a sno-ball stand at 10 years old, and really found joy in it. Years later, she decided to open her own business, allowing her to be the creative boss. Today, Brooke continues to find happiness in putting a smile on her customer’s faces.

Despite the economic challenges faced as a small business, Brooke has become a master of maneuvering difficult situations to ensure her business’ success. Because of this success, she consistently gives back to the community that supports her.

As for Brooke’s Sno-World, continued growth is the name of the game– Brooke plans to continue franchising her popular shop across Louisiana and into other states. She has also recently introduced “Brooke’s Snow Cones on the Go,” packaged snow cones available in their most popular flavors including Blue Bubblegum, Cotton Candy, Strawberry Cheesecake, and Wedding Cake. The snow cones can be purchased in 60 grocery stores regionally and statewide including Rouses, Cannata’s, and Marcels, and more. Alongside these inspirational entrepreneurial pursuits, she is also a devoted mother to two daughters, one pursuing higher education to become a doctor and one working as an RN.

Brooke hopes to inspire young women, particularly in our community, to become women business owners, and to be passionate about their careers. Seventeen years later, she still has the same love and passion for her business as the day she started.

Discover how you can be a part of this thriving business venture by visiting Brookessnoworld.com. Whether you’re a seasoned entrepreneur or someone looking to embark on a new journey, Brooke’s Sno- World offers a proven model for success backed by years of experience and a commitment to quality and community.