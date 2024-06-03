Cardiovascular Institute of the South – What’s Up Doc?

The cardiologists at Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) are leaders in the most advanced cardiovascular treatments, offering highly-specialized, comprehensive cardiovascular care to our community. CIS not only has 21 locations, including its first clinic in Houma, but it is also a premier location that attracts patients from around the world who seek groundbreaking treatments to improve their quality of life.

In 41 years of innovation, CIS has pioneered more than 150 cardiovascular “firsts,” which include new procedures, devices or innovations, and many of which are the first and only in the state or southeast U.S. CIS physicians have formed the largest peripheral vascular and structural heart programs in the region, specializing in every area of cardiovascular disease, such as interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, valve disease and vein disease. CIS cardiologists perform interventional procedures at the CIS Ambulatory Surgery Center in Gray, Louisiana and in the catheterization lab at Terrebonne General Health System. Let’s look at some of the subspecialties and complex areas of treatment offered by CIS.

INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY

All cardiologists can diagnose and manage heart disease. What differs is that interventionalists use catheters to perform minimally-invasive procedures on the heart and blood vessels. Angiograms, stents and other interventions fall under this category. Most CIS physicians are trained in these types of interventional procedures, however some specialize in more complex procedures, such as treatment for chronic total occlusions in the coronary arteries.

HEART RHYTHM DISORDERS

Cardiac electrophysiologists, often referred to as EPs, are cardiologists who have additional medical training in the diagnosis and treatment of heart rhythm disorders. Think of an electrophysiologist as an electrician, specializing in the heart’s electrical function, whereas an interventional cardiologist acts more as a plumber, focusing on the vascular function of the heart and peripheral vessels. Electrophysiologists treat conditions such as atrial fibrillation, fast or slow heartbeat, or other arrhythmia disorders. CIS offers expert treatment of these conditions with procedures such as ablations.

STRUCTURAL HEART DISEASE

Structural heart disease, congenital defects, and the valves of the heart also require specialized treatment. If one of the four heart valves becomes damaged or diseased, the heart muscle must work harder to pump blood, leading to the potential need for valve replacement. In addition, holes in the heart and other congenital conditions can be treated with minimally-invasive treatments offered by CIS.

PERIPHERAL VASCULAR DISEASE (PVD)

The arteries and veins of your legs are included in your cardiovascular system. Peripheral vascular disease in the legs can be identified with symptoms such as swelling or cramping in the legs, discoloration, or ulcers. CIS is known for its state-of-the-art interventional procedures and innovative therapies to treat vascular disease in the legs and save limbs and lives. In-clinic vein treatments are offered as well.

The comprehensive care offered by CIS makes the Bayou Region a prime location for those needing the most advanced cardiovascular care. “Patients from all states and countries are coming to Houma, Louisiana for our advanced peripheral vascular programs,” said Dr. Craig Walker, founder, president and medical director at CIS. “Thousands of physicians from all over the world have come to this area to train and observe the procedures we are doing. Overall, our mission is to provide these patients with the highest-quality cardiovascular care available.”

To learn more about CIS or request an appointment, visit www.cardio.com.