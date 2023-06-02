Care and Comfort OB-GYN – What’s Up, Doc 2023

Care and Comfort OB-GYN

1007 Belanger St, Houma • 985.851.1001

The unique team of women at Care and Comfort OB-GYN are providing one of a kind care to women in our community, guiding them through every stage of life. Their speciality private practice offers a multitude of services including routine exams, birth control, STD screenings and treatment options, low and high risk pregnancies, abnormal pap smears, hormone replacement therapy, weight-loss services, as well as aesthetic services including Botox, Xeomin and Venus Freeze skin tightening.

The primary team at Care and Comfort includes Dr. Michelle Andre, Certified Nurse Midwife Laura Shaver, and Nurse Practitioner Shelly Matherne. Drawing from years of professional experience, as well as personal experiences as women, there is a distinctive difference in care.

Dr. Michelle Andre has been practicing medicine for almost 16 years, and is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology as well as a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics/Gynecology. In her practice, she enjoys the opportunity to speak with and educate women of all ages about their sexual health. As a member of NAMS and ISSWSH, Dr. Andre continuously updates her awareness of treatments for menopause and perimenopause symptoms, sexual dysfunction, and obesity.

Certified Nurse Midwife Laura Shaver has over 15 years of experience in Labor and Delivery, as well as a Certified Nurse Midwifery degree. As the only certified nurse midwife in the area, Laura is an advanced practice nurse with a specialty in obstetrical and gynecological care. Providing expert care during labor and delivery, and after birth is a specialty that makes her unique. Laura delivers her patients in a hospital setting and treats each family with compassion and respect for the safest, healthiest, and most satisfying experience.

Nurse Practitioner Shelly Matherne has over 15 years of experience in labor and delivery, including 12 years of practice in the OB/GYN setting. She is passionate about teaching, and loves empowering women through education. In addition to working at Care and Comfort, she is employed at Nicholls State University in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program, where she teaches Maternal/Child Nursing, leading students to care for women during childbirth on labor and delivery.

No matter what stage of life you’re in, the team at Care and Comfort has the expertise to guide you through it. At Care and Comfort the patient always comes first.