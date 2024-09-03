Celebrating Culture & Community

This October, as we celebrate Arts and Humanities Month, Downtown Houma will transform into a bustling hub of culture and creativity. The Bayou Arts Fest invites you to experience a weekend where art, culture, and community converge in an unforgettable celebration.

Taking place on Friday, October 11, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday, October 12, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., the festival promises a kaleidoscope of experiences that will captivate your senses and ignite your imagination.

“We had our first Bayou Arts Fest in 2022, hosted by the Bayou Regional Arts Council,” shared Genie Ardoin, executive director of the Bayou Regional Arts Council. “It was a smaller scale event, with only 400-500 attendees. In 2023, we came together with Explore Houma and the White Boot Stroll and combined it into one larger festival. This year, in partnership with Explore Houma, the Bayou Arts Council is excited to expand even further on this amazing event!”

This year’s festival introduces an exciting new feature: The Culture Collective, presented by the Atchafalaya National Heritage Foundation Legacy Grant. Only ten organizations in the state can be awarded this grant, so this was a huge honor for the festival.

The Culture Collective is more than just an addition to the festival—it’s a vibrant showcase of the diverse traditions that make our community so unique. From the lively beats of Cajun Music Preservation Society and African American drum circles to the intricate flavors of Latino and Native American cuisines, the festival offers a chance to immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of cultures that have shaped the Bayou Region. It’s an opportunity to experience the world without leaving Houma. As part of the Bayou Arts Fest, it will provide an immersive experience, allowing festival-goers to delve into the flavors, rhythms, and traditions of the cultures that define our community. Highlights will include basket weaving, wood carving, moss dolls, an ofrenda, the Finding Our Roots museum bus, LGBTQ+, and more, all presented by locals eager to share their cultural heritage. A culture fashion show will be a large part of the festival as well, showcasing clothing across the generations of each culture.

“I’m so excited about The Culture Collective,” said Genie. “I think it’s going to become a massive part of our festival. Over the years, I see so many ways that this can evolve and include so many members of our community. We are still

out, and the people we have signed up already are going to just bring so much to the festival. We have such a variety of cultures!”

Those interested in showcasing and celebrating their cultures can still contact Genie at director@bayouarts.org. As the festival gets closer, more details on each culture and what they have in store will be shared on social media!

But the Bayou Arts Fest is more than just a cultural celebration; it’s a feast for the senses. Throughout the weekend, the streets of Downtown Houma will come alive with the sounds of live music, the sights of stunning visual art, and the energy of live performances. Over 60 local artists and craft vendors will showcase their talents. Whether you’re an art aficionado or simply enjoy shopping, there’s something here for everyone.

“Our mission to increase accessibility to arts, and to keep expanding these different avenues of art in our festival is important to us,” said Genie. “We welcome anyone to come and represent any type of art.”

This year’s musical lineup for the event includes exciting musical favorites. The White Boot Stage will host the Singer Songwriter Sessions, Curly Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, and The Pine Leaf Boys. The Main Stage will showcase show stopping performances from Tab Benoit, Anders Osborne, Don Rich, Randy Jackson, Chubby Carrier, Nonc Nu & da Wild Matous, Tyron Benoit, Josh Garrett, Cantina Flies, Bang Bang, and Steve Junot and Friends.

“This festival is possible because of collaboration,” shared Genie. “I think to make a festival this large by yourself, with one organization, takes years and years and years of growth. If you are able to combine organizations together, it can expand much quicker. It’s so amazing to be able to work all together and to see the support each group provides.”

New to the festival this year is also a VIP ticket! The VIP ticket will be $150. This gives you access to the VIP area inside Memorial Park, a special area in the front of each stage, and an invite to the bourbon tasting room inside Brackish. Water, wine and refreshments will also be provided for this experience.

So, mark your calendars and gather your loved ones for a weekend of inspiration, exploration, and celebration. The Bayou Arts Fest is a place where creativity knows no bounds, and diversity shines bright. Best of all, admission is free, making it accessible to all. It’s more than just another community event—it’s a testament to the power of art to bring people together, transcend boundaries, and celebrate the beauty of our shared humanity.