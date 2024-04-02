Cindy Luke: Crumbl Cookies – Women Who Mean Business

Cindy Luke is the proud co-owner of Crumbl- Houma, alongside her husband Kade, who runs his own business. Cindy is deeply rooted in the community where they are raising their two sons, Cohen and Colin.

In her role as Owner Operator of Crumbl-Houma, Cindy relishes the best parts of her job—building a dynamic team that prioritizes both hard work and fun. The selective hiring process paid off, fostering a close-knit crew that cares about each other and delivers top-notch customer service. Celebrating their first anniversary in March 2024, Crumbl-Houma faced many challenges during their first year, such as ingredient shortages, unexpected demand fluctuations, and equipment malfunctions, but Cindy takes pride in how she overcame these hurdles with her dedicated team.

Cindy and her management team, including her husband Kade, provide guidance and support to young team members, recognizing their job as a stepping stone and aiming to instill a sense of pride and passion in their work. She values reliability, teamwork, integrity, initiative, and customer service skills in her crew, emphasizing the importance of leading by example.

Reflecting on the business’s accomplishments, Crumbl-Houma earned first place in the POV People’s Choice contest and received nominations for Houma’s Best of the Bayou in 2023. Looking ahead, Cindy is excited about the future, embracing the new challenges and opportunities Crumbl brings.

Outside of her professional life, Cindy values work- life balance, prioritizing family time and attending her sons’ sporting events. Before venturing into the bakery business, Cindy spent over 14 years as a healthcare analyst. When her husband proposed the idea of opening Crumbl, Cindy initially thought it sounded stressful, but her readiness for a change led her to say, “Let’s do it!” Now, as she reflects on the past year, Cindy has no regrets and is loving every moment of the Crumbl journey.