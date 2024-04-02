Deanne Benoit Webb: SouthernHR – Women Who Mean Business

Deanne Benoit-Webb, a proud Houma native and Nicholls State University graduate, has forged a unique path in the realm of Human Resources. As a Senior Professional of Human Resources (SPHR), she founded SouthernHR, an HR firm dedicated to providing essential services to small to medium- sized businesses.

Despite holding executive roles in various companies, she recognized her potential to excel and make a broader impact, and ventured into entrepreneurship. Deanne believed that operating as a consultant on her own timeline would enable her to share her expertise more efficiently and help a broader range of people and companies.

SouthernHR assists businesses that may not require a full-time HR professional on staff or cannot afford one. Deanne and her team offer comprehensive HR guidance and tactical assistance, covering areas such as company policy and procedures, HR best practices, recruiting, workforce planning, employee and manager training, change management, compliance, and risk management.

The most rewarding aspect of her job lies in the diversity of working with various companies and management styles. She takes pride in entering businesses facing employee issues, morale problems, and lacking policies and procedures, and transforming them into more structured, efficient, and profitable entities with a positive culture. Even long standing small, medium-sized, or family-owned companies often lack the knowledge needed for compliance and effective workforce management, and SouthernHR steps in to bridge that gap.

Family and faith are paramount in Deanne’s life. She makes several trips a year to London to visit her son Chris, who also happens to be her partner in SouthernHR, along with his family, including three young grandchildren. Additionally, she spends quality time with her son Matt in Houston. Deanne’s love for her Catholic faith is evident in her daily Mass attendance and her role as an original Board Member of Holy Trinity Academy in Houma/Thibodaux, a Catholic Classical School that recently opened after five years of dedicated effort.