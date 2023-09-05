Fall Festivals – Point of Vue September 2023

Houma Hero Fest

Sept 22-24

Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center

The concept of Hero Fest is to create a large-scale, single event fundraiser for the benefit of area first responders. This includes law enforcement, fire fighters, EMS, and many other emergency workers dedicated to our safety and community. Additionally, this event will provide for other non-profit organizations to raise money for their purposes. The causes they work for benefit those in need, making them heroes as well. There will be live music, fair rides, food vendors, crafts, a 5k run, live auctions, and much more. The music line-up includes The Poboys; The Canebreakers; Louisiana’s Leroux; Ruff n Ready; and Kings of Neon.

Hero Fest is managed by First Responders of Terrebonne, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The funds raised from Hero Fest will be used to fund scholarships for children of first responders, support for families of first responders in need, and more.

COYC Hurricane Festival

Sept 22-24

Cut Off Youth Center

The community of Cut Off gathers annually to pass a good time and celebrate at the Cut Off Youth Center Hurricane Festival. The annual event features all the makings of a classic bayou festival, complete with live music, arts and crafts booths, a cornhole tournament, carnival rides and of course, the delicious Cajun food. The money raised from this festival goes right back to the place that hosts it all, the Cut Off Youth Center, which serves as the major meeting place for many community activities. This year’s music line-up features Jr. LaCrosse; PBR Band; Orange; Meg Rousseau; Ruff N Ready; Gordon Bradberry; Waylon Thibodaux; and Benjamin Bruce.

La Fête des Vieux Temps

Oct 6-8

Meaning “The Festival of Old Times” the long standing event spans three days and will showcase authentic Cajun culture, including live demonstrations. This year, the music line-up includes Craig Babin & the Band File; Shorts in December; Tet Dur; D JR & Shine Soul Band; Snapper & the Fishsticks; Double Play; and Ryan Foret & the Foret Tradition. The festival includes amazing Cajun food, and an arts and crafts show. The 2023 royalty includes: Baby Miss Ryleigh, daughter of Tyler and Lindsey; Toddler Miss Navey, daughter of Deon and Kayla; Tiny Miss Landry, daughter of Andre and Skyla; Mini Miss Parker, daughter of Patrick and Robey; Petite Miss Oakley, daughter of Zack and Racquel; Little Miss Adeline, daughter of Kipp and Hollie; Deb Miss Ella Kate, daughter of Steve and Heather; Junior Miss Ava, daughter of Jarod and Denise; Teen Miss Braelyn Duplantis, daughter of Brett and Erica Duplantis; Ms. Bree Barousse, wife of Jared Barousse; Miss Kamryn Daw, daughter of Dominic and Jessica Strada.

Bayou Dularge Knights of Columbus Cajun Fair

Oct 6-8

KC Hall, Theriot

The best Cajun Fair in Louisiana is back! The Bayou Dularge Knights of Columbus Cajun Fair features music, rides, games and food including po’boys, jambalaya, gumbo and more, on the Knights of Columbus grounds. The 2023 music line-up includes DJ Rhett; The Chase Tyler Band; Blake Dehart; Reauxshambo; Junior LaCrosse; Hwy 315; and Rougarou Too!

3rd Annual MawMaw Walker

Oct 7

Houma Courthouse Square

Hosted by the Hache Grant Association in the name of downtown revitalization, the Maw Maw Walker encourages participants to wear their favorite mumu for an afternoon of fun! The event begins with a Best Dressed Maw Maw and Paw Paw contest at noon. Contestants must register to enter for a $10 registration fee. Those who register for the Best Dressed Maw Maw and Paw Paw contest also get entered into a raffle for a prize and have the chance to vote for the best stop on the Maw Maw Walker route! The traditional 5k pub crawl style begins around 1pm. The walk itself is free for participants. The walk will visit every pub and restaurant in downtown helping to increase pedestrian commerce for the area.

Once the Maw Maws and Paw Paws finish the 2.5 mile route, the party returns to the Courthouse Square for a free concert on the bandstand including No Posers and the Dream Junkies.

Louisiana Gumbo Festival

Oct 13-15

Chackbay Fairgrounds

The 55th annual Louisiana Gumbo Festival will take place at the Chackbay Fairgrounds. Founded as a fundraiser for the Chackbay Volunteer Fire Department, the festival attracts over 15,000 visitors each year. Volunteers cook an estimated 500 gallons of gumbo to serve to festivalgoers. Festival admission is free and the grounds are fenced in to add to the safety of its patrons. This year’s festival includes musical acts such as Snapper and the Fishsticks; Ryan Foret and the Foret Tradition’ Good Feelin’; Kings of Neon; Straight Hag; Canebreakers; and JP Bourgeois. The festival parade will be held on Sunday, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Rougarou Fest

Oct 20-22

South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center and Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center grounds

The Rougarou welcomes all to attend this popular, family-friendly festival to celebrate our culture and heritage at this three-day event. The Rougarou Fest is a free festival with a spooky flair that celebrates the rich folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana. It showcases live music, cultural activities, children’s activities, Cajun food, the Krewe Ga Rou parade, and so much more. All proceeds go to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, a nonprofit organization that is revolutionizing how we think, teach and learn about Louisiana’s disappearing coast. The Rougarou Queen will reign over the parade at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The Rougarou Fest was ranked as one of the Top 10 Costume Parties in the United States by USA Today in 2014, one of the Top 20 Events out of 11 states in the month of October by the Southeast Tourism Society in 2015 and 2019, Best New Event in the state of Louisiana by the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals in 2015, and Festival of the Year by the Louisiana Travel Association in 2020 and 2023.

French Food Festival

Oct 25-27

Larose Civic Center

In addition to delicious Cajun food, and music, The French Food Festival offers a carnival, auction, art show, Cajun market, a petting zoo, and a variety of contests including a a cornhole tournament, Cajun burger eating contest, dance contest, and a costume contest, there is something for everyone! Plan to come hungry with over 40 booths of food, and bring your dancing shoes to dance the night away with live music by Gary T.; Ruff N Ready; Dream Junkies; Ryan Foret; Chubby Carrier; Shorts in December; Contraflow; Waylon Thibodeaux; and Benjamin Bruce & the Acadians. There is free parking and admission.

Acadia Music Fest

Oct 28

Thibodaux

Acadia Music Fest is Thibodaux’s largest outdoor music festival that features local musicians, artists, and the best southern food. The festival also features a Kid Korner that includes face painting, family-friendly activities and games. This year’s music lineup includes Marcus King; Better Than Ezra; Niko Moon; Tony Hall with Mahogany Blue; George Birge; Little John & the Dirty Clarks; Icarus Jones; The Runtz; and MJ Dardar Band. Tickets are $50.

The fest was started by The Ben Myer Foundation which was founded in 2016 to honor the memory of Ben by giving back to charities in the community.

Bayou Arts Fest featuring Voice of the Wetlands

Oct 28

Downtown Houma

Explore Houma has officially merged the White Boot Stroll with the Bayou Arts Fest and Voice of the Wetlands to bring you one jammin’ festival surrounding our Cajun culture and heritage! Immerse yourself in the legendary Voice of the Wetlands Stage, showcasing an outstanding lineup of local musical talent, including Josh Garrett, Billy Stark, Tyron Benoit, Bang Bang, Randy Jackson from Zebra, Grammy Award Winners Chubby Carrier, and the iconic Tab Benoit!

Discover the newly constructed Bandstand at the Courthouse, featuring performances by Cedrick Watson, The Babineaux Sisters, Nonc Nu and the Wild Matous, along with captivating singer/songwriter showcases and storytelling sessions by local legends.

The fest will also feature a kid’s zone, complete with bounce houses, a reptile petting zoo, refreshing treats, and engaging art activities to keep them entertained all day! Culinary demonstrations by the Benoit Brothers and a cook-off with DJ Rhett and the Cajun Ninja will also add flavor to the event.

Experience the beauty of art at its finest with craft vendors and the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild hosting Art After Dark, showcasing the incredible talents of our local artists.

Don’t miss out on a day filled with music, art, food, and fun as we celebrate all our area has to offer!

Southdown Marketplace

Nov 4

Southdown Plantation

With more than 300 local and national vendors, the Artisan Craft Show has something for everyone. The show will feature unique and hand-made items including, jewelry, clothing, wood crafts, original art, garden items, seasonal items, and more. In addition, delicious foods and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission is $5 per person, with proceeds benefiting the non-profit Terrebonne Historical & Cultural Society and Southdown Plantation & Museum.

BBQ, Bourbon and Blues Festival

Nov 4

Warren J Harang Auditorium

Lafourche Arc is proud to present their newest event celebrating 60 years in service of the community: the BBQ, Bourbon, and Blues Festival! The smell of smokey barbeque, soulful sounds of blues bands and smooth tasty bourbon will appeal to all the senses. The BBQ, Bourbon, and Blues Festival will feature live music by Little Freddie King, the Josh Garrett Band, Julian Primeaux, and Geminii Dragon. There will also be local mom-and-pop and large-chain vendors grilling delicious BBQ during the festival, as well as a BBQ cook-off competition. The festival will also include the Juke Joint Tent, where participants 21 and over may purchase a ticket to taste 30 different kinds of bourbon. General Admission tickets are $10; tickets to the Bourbon Juke Joint are $100.

Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-off

Nov 10

Downtown Thibodaux

Experience a culinary showcase of Cajun cuisine at Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off! Sample Louisiana-inspired dishes from over 30 teams while enjoying live music. In addition, Goose burgers, soft drinks, and alcoholic beverages will be sold by area bars and restaurants. Admission is $10 per person (cash only – children 10 and under are free), with all proceeds benefiting Thibodaux Main Street.

Thibodeauxville

Nov 11

Downtown Thibodaux

Explore beautiful, historic, downtown Thibodaux at Thibodeauxville! The award winning festival will feature three stages of live music, arts and crafts booths, a Cajun food court, a car show, and the infamous rubber duck race in Bayou Lafourche. Admission to the festival is free.