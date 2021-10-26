Fall Screenings Can Lead to Early Detection and Successful Outcomes

As summer turns into fall men and women are reminded to turn their attention to getting annual screenings for cancers that can be highly treatable when detected early.
For men, September is recognized as National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, while the pink ribbons of October symbolize Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Both observances call attention to ways to safeguard your health, starting with screenings.
According to the American Cancer Society, after skin cancer breast cancer is the most common form of cancer for women. About one in eight women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime.
Basic Facts about Breast Cancer
Oftentimes, a woman doesn’t realize that cancer is lurking in her body. For that reason, screening mammograms are crucial to prevention and early detection.
Guidelines for screenings are:
Risks increase with age, and post-menopausal women are at higher risk as are those with a family history of breast cancer. While those two factors can’t be controlled, certain lifestyle choices can be altered:
Know your risks and family history and discuss those with your provider to safeguard against or detect breast cancer early.
If you have not done so already, now is the time to schedule your mammogram. For more information about screenings contact Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center, 985-493-4008.