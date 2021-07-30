Owner: Kevin M. Gros, Architect – President, Amy Connor-Flores, Interior Designer – Director of Interior Design, L. “Andy” Positerry, II, Architect – Director of Operations

Specialty: Full-service Architectural and Interior Design firm specializing in all large-scale and small-scale commercial and custom residential projects.

Local Since: Our firm’s history goes back to its original founding in 1949, most recently rebranded as “GFP Architecture + Interior Design” as of March 1, 2021.

What’s In Store: Simply put, we assist in turning our clients’ visions into reality. Regardless of project size or design complexity, our firm specializes in bringing our unique experience, expertise, and design process to each and every client with an attention to detail that ensures a high-quality and affordable design solution.

The Difference: We are the only true architectural and interior design firm in the tri-parish area. Combining this multi-disciplined approach with state-of-the-art three-dimensional modelling and visualization software allows our clients to see and “walk through” the various design options as they’re developed. This gives our clients and building users the ability to be an integral part of the design team and allows us to provide the highest level of service through all phases of design and construction.

The Latest: In addition to several exciting projects currently “on the boards”, GFP is the Architect-of-Record for the new Thibodaux Middle School that just started construction in June. We have also recently purchased property in Thibodaux to design and build a new office building for our firm!