Happy At Home

On a beautiful corner lot sits a custom-built home by Chris Ledet Homes. The coastal exterior of the home compliments the neighborhood and welcomes you home. Paul Ledet, president of Chris Ledet Homes, guided the family through the building process, and Sean Mitchell with On-Site Design was the architect.

The three bedroom, three bath home built in 2021 also features a pool house. It is a transitional home featuring traditional antique furniture mixed with current day practical chairs and stools. The interior perfectly blends the two styles, creating a warm and inviting space.

The open home concept provides a bright, airy feel to the central part of the home with multiple windows allowing sunlight to bathe the living space. Kitchen and bath countertops are white macabus quartzite. A large covered patio surrounding the pool, complete with an outdoor dining space and kitchen, gives the homeowners a space to relax no matter the weather. Inside the home, the kitchen with a large island, allows for ease of movement in the cooking space, and plenty of storage space in the pantry, which is organized to hold small appliances as well as food. The home also features a custom audio system. The homeowners enjoy having speakers throughout the home, with the capability of varying volume and music in all locations. Portions of the home can also be run from a phone app, including sound, HVAC, lighting and aspects of the pool.

“We love the comforting and warm appeal of our home with the great view,” shared the homeowners. “Our plan is to age in place. Downsizing our yard and house to a manageable size has given us time to be with family and friends in an easily maintained setting.”

Using quality vendors helped the homeowners to know their home will be perfect. The indoor engineered white oak wood flooring, quartzite and tile came from Perque Flooring. Outdoor marble floors and decorative tile were both purchased from Paradise Pools in Metairie. Other vendors that assisted with the home include Chackbay Nursery, LCR Plumbing, Khrisbuilt cabinets, Ronnie Vasquez painters, Louisiana Closets, Sonny’s electronics, Budget Blinds, and Austin from Lynn’s Interiors.