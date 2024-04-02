Holly Seebode Edgar: The Learning Center & Brain Train Center – Women Who Mean Business

For Holly Seebode Edgar, a lifelong passion for witnessing the success of others transformed into after-school tutoring sessions, beginning with a dear friend’s nephew who was struggling to learn how to read. Following this, Holly established The Learning Center of Houma. Thirteen years later, The Learning Center has had the privilege of offering interventions to thousands of students across the community.

A Houma native, Holly graduated from Ellender Memorial High School. She attended Nicholls State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science and a Master’s +30 in Education. Her areas of certification include Educational Diagnostician, Reading Specialist, Supervisor of Student Teaching, Child Search Coordinator, and Mild/Moderate Teacher.

Being an educator for 28 years and seeing an increase in diagnoses of dyslexia, ADHD, anxiety, and autism, just to name a few, prompted Holly to begin researching how to further assist students in the community. She stumbled upon Neurofeedback and knew that this was something that would help not only students, but adults as well. After a year of training, Brain Train Center Houma was formed in 2023, and it has been an amazing journey ever since.

Brain Train Center provides Neurofeedback, or “brain training,” to children and adults who desire to have healthy brain functioning. Neurofeedback is a process of the brain training itself to heal. Brain maps are completed to identify areas of dysregulation, which is often the cause of a variety of symptoms. Once the areas of dysregulation are pinpointed, brain training begins. Brain training works on getting brain waves into organized patterns to minimize symptoms.

When it comes to being a female business owner, it is often difficult to balance work and home. Holly has been blessed with a wonderful husband, Keith, who always supports her ambitions. Her two children, Raegan and Cullen, have spent years sacrificing things

to allow Holly to pursue her dreams and passions. She will be forever grateful for those sacrifices and for their unwavering support.

Holly has earned many achievements throughout her career for her dedication and expertise. When teaching in Terrebonne Parish, Holly was nominated as Teacher of the Year. While working at The Learning Center, Holly was nominated as an Inspirational Teacher by a student who had been tutoring at The Learning Center. Holly shared that being recognized by your peers is always humbling, but being acknowledged by students whose lives you have truly impacted is an exceptional honor.

Exciting developments are on the horizon for both The Learning Center and the Brain Train Center. Holly envisions employing education majors at The Learning Center in the near future. This initiative aims to better prepare these students for entering the field by providing them with a deeper understanding of how to teach students with learning disabilities or those who simply struggle. Additionally, Holly has plans to expand the Brain Train Center to other areas.

Holly’s message to other women or young girls is to always remember, the best preparation for tomorrow is doing your best today.