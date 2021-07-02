Home Dream Home

The elegant home of Pernell and Tara Pellegrin welcomes its guests into a tranquil and serene space with its inviting open floor plan and neutral color palette that encourages you to simply flow from one space to the next.

Originally purchasing the property as an investment, the Pellegrins were granted the opportunity to build their dream home on the water when they were approached to sell their house, even though it wasn’t on the market at the time.

Once making the decision to build, the couple started sketching out ideas for a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom floor plan that worked for their lifestyle. “We had something very specific in mind. I knew I wanted the laundry room near the staircase, I knew I wanted a workout room and I knew we wanted an office all downstairs. So we brought the ideas to a draftsman. After several rounds of edits, we got exactly what we wanted and it came out great,” Tara explains. “Then we took a picture of a house from a magazine to our designer Kelly Thompson and explained that it was our vision for the outside and she took it from there.”

The home is always filled with natural light thanks to its many windows and a sliding door system that expands across the back wall of the living room, leading to the outdoor living space. “I love the natural light and the way the back wall opens to the outdoor living space,” Tara shares.