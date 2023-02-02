Jason W. Bergeron – Bayou Region Influencers 2023

Jason W. Bergeron

CEO of Stratify, LLC, Managing Partner of Stratify Digital, LLC, CEO of Stratify MSP, LLC, & Managing Partner of Vitallync, LLC

PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:

• Member of the Committee of 100 for Economic Development in Louisiana

• Leadership Louisiana Graduate

• Leadership Terrebonne Graduate

• Goldman Sachs 10000 Small Business Program Graduate

• Louisiana Economic Development CEO Roundtables Graduate

• Tilman Esteve Award Outstanding Member by South Central Industrial Association

• Chamber Star Award from Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce

• Inc Magazine top 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT:

• Event Chair for Relay for Life Terrebonne

• Creator of the Lip Sync Terrebonne fundraiser for Relay for Life

• Treasurer for the Hache Grant Association

• Member and past president of the Sunrise Rotary Club of Houma

• Member and past chairperson of the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce

• Member of the South-Central Industrial Association

• Esports Program Advisory Board Chair at Nicholls State University

Business Successes/Achievements:

• Named mentor for Louisiana businesses in the American Academy program by Louisiana Economic Development (LED)

What led you to the role you currently hold in your company?

When I graduated high school in May of 1993, the yearbook asked us the question of “Where do you see yourself in 10 years?” My answer was, “I will own my own business in 10 years.” In February of 2003 (almost 10 years to the date), my first technology company was started. It is interesting when you ask the question of the role of my company because I am in the leadership role of 4 companies currently. I have become a serial entrepreneur. Having high expectations of myself combined with a hard-working, dedicated, and a “don’t take no for an answer” attitude, set me on a path to success.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced over the years and how did you meet it?

It is hard to pick one, so I have to provide two. One of my challenges was trying to maintain a healthy work/life balance. It is easy to get caught up in my work. The other challenge was not having empathy for my employees when they did not perform to a level of expectation I set.

When it came to working all the time, I had to set boundaries like not staying at work past 6:00pm for non-emergencies. I learned that the work will always be there. I also always felt that if I worked all the time it was my way of providing for my family when it was quite the opposite. When it came to empathy, it is very common for leaders who build a business from nothing to think that people are lazy when don’t hustle. I learned to evolve as a manager to help employees be successful but also be held accountable.

What was your first job and what lesson did you learn from this job?

My first job was working at United Diesel in their warehouse. This job included tearing things down, putting things together, sweeping the floor, and managing inventory, shipping and receiving. I learned that you could earn money from hard work.

What piece of advice do you share with your team regularly?

There is a mantra I share with my team regularly. First is that communication is key. I am a firm believer in the power of the ask. You don’t know the answer to a question unless you ask. The worst thing someone can say to a question is no. It is your responsibility to provide information to people so they can make informed decisions. If the answer you get is a no, did you present enough information to get the yes? You can’t blame the answering being no on the person that gave you the no. It is your responsibility to get the yes. You must also realize that a no can mean not now.

Who are your greatest influencers?

When it comes to being an overall great person, it is my grandpa. He was an Assembly of God pastor for over 60 years. When it comes to my work ethic, it is my dad. I have also had some great friends and mentors along the way. Besides my grandpa, dad, and my mentors, I have always been inspired by stories about people who started at the bottom and achieved success through hard work and dedication especially when they were the underdog.



How are you going to impact the Bayou Region in 2023?

I am going to continue to give back to my community. At this point in my life, I feel the best way to do this is to run for Parish President. It has been 100 years since the oil and gas boom started to build Terrebonne Parish into what it is today. The opportunities available with technology and a shift into the energy industry from primarily oil and gas coupled with the advances in the medical industry provide us with an opportunity to grow for the next 100 years. Everything from automation to autonomy and rethinking the way things are done with technology can propel our region into leading the charge for the next boom.