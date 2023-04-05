Jessica Domangue – Women Who Mean Business 2023

Jessica Domangue

TERREBONNE PARISH COUNCIL | START COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER

Jessica Domangue is paving the way for young women and proving an asset to the Terrebonne Parish community through her role as Chairwoman for the Terrebonne Parish Council, as well as her daily work as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and local mental health counselor at Start Community Health Center.

Jessica is serving her first term on Terrebonne Parish Council as a representative of District 5, but did not think politics was in her future until just recently. “I grew up in a situation where things were not always bright and shiny, so I knew from an early age I wanted to help people– that led me to trauma counseling in my professional career,” she said. “But I still felt like I wanted to do more to improve my community, so when I saw an opportunity to run for office I took it. It has been such an amazing journey,” Jessica said.

Not only is she serving her first term as a local politician, but she is also currently the only woman on the Terrebonne Parish Council, and one of only three elected female officials parish-wide. “My job in government is challenging because I am often in rooms full of men,” she said. “I really have learned that I need to speak up for myself to be heard so that I am not just a pretty face. Women have to advocate for themselves and for each other. Hopefully just being in this leadership role as chairwoman can show women that they can succeed at anything.”

Alongside being a mental health professional and councilwoman, Jessica is the mother of two young daughters, Adelaide and Liliana. “I am a soccer mom, a girl scout mom, everything you can imagine while working,” she chuckled. “I always tell my girls that they can accomplish anything they set their minds to and I hope I can demonstrate that for them. Being a woman in government, especially a leadership position, shows them that if I can accomplish this then anyone can. I want to lead by example, not only for my daughters but for all young women in Terrebonne Parish.”