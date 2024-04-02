Karlie Adams: Jani King of South Louisiana – Women Who Mean Business

Karlie Adams, Thibodaux native, returned home after completing her college education to pursue a franchise opportunity in the commercial cleaning industry with the goal of taking care of her family’s financial future. At 18, she became the youngest franchise owner in the Jani-King Gulf Coast Region.

In her professional role, Karlie serves as one of the Franchise Owners for Jani-King of South Louisiana and holds the position of Technology Ambassador for Jani-King Gulf Coast. She manages the day to day challenges of keeping up with the current trends of the industry, whether it’s chemicals, equipment or procedures all while making sure the needs of her team members and customers are taken care of.

Once a month, Karlie takes time from operating her franchise to teach a training class for all brand-new franchise owners across the Gulf Coast Region. Karlie leads by example, always willing to mentor other franchise owners and to empower them to reach their goals.

What Karlie loves most about being a business owner is the ability to provide employment opportunities, allowing others to support their families with flexible work schedules. Building client relationships is another highlight, where she personally addresses cleaning-related issues and ensures the consistent delivery of high-quality service.

Her list of achievements include the Jani-King Gulf Coast Franchise of the Year 2022, where she became the youngest recipient of this award. Additionally, she received recognition in various community choice awards for Best Cleaning Service.

Being a woman in her field brings both fortune and challenges. While the commercial cleaning industry is dominated by women, Karlie, a single mom, acknowledges the dedication and strong support system required for success.

Karlie balances her personal and professional life by working during school hours, so that she can be home to get her two daughters on and off the bus and to various activities. Additionally, she finds time to be a community servant by being actively involved as a firefighter in both Chackbay and the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Departments, and coaching her girls’ softball team.