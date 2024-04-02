Kelly Barker: Perfecta Medical Medical Aesthetic Lab – Women Who Mean Business

Kelly Barker, a Louisiana Licensed medical esthetician and restaurateur, is dedicated to helping people live their best and most beautiful lives. Born and raised in Houma, she is also a devoted mother and loves spending time with her five grandchildren, all while successfully running several businesses.

Kelly has been a practicing medical esthetician for 30 years and prides herself on knowing the science behind the most advanced techniques for the face and body. She brings a personal aspect to her work to help make sure each client at Perfecta Medical Aesthetic Lab receives the assistance they need. Kelly specializes in working with teenagers, particularly educating them on the proper ways to take care of acne and prevention of skin diseases. It is extremely important to Kelly to be able to teach more about how to Pre-Juvenate skin instead of trying to rejuvenate the skin. She emphasizes the importance of taking care of the skin you have now in a simple and affordable way instead of trying to unwind the clock.

As her esthetician business has grown, she has been working to create her own skincare product line, Compounding ingredients for more specialized results. The need arose due to the wide variety of inventory from various lines. No brand had exactly the active blend Kelly desired. Her extensive experience and knowledge of ingredient effects on the complexion pushed the research. While she admits that this venture has taken a lot of time and energy, it has also been extremely rewarding and something she’s very passionate about.

The local businesswoman and entrepreneur also co-owns the Houma-based restaurant Cristiano’s. The intersection of food and aesthetics has always gone hand-in-hand for Kelly. Blending ingredients to get the perfect recipe in the kitchen was similar to what it feels like in her own skin care treatment room laboratory. Through her experiences, Kelly fully understands that what we put in and on our bodies has a huge impact on our skin, and on our overall health.

Kelly plans to continue sharing her passion and to inspire others to lead their happiest and healthiest lives.