Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler!

While her love of decorating is evident for holidays such as Christmas and Easter, Gwen Levron has Mardi Gras in her blood and goes all out for this special Louisiana holiday.

Gwen, with the help of her husband Audie, decorate the living room, dining room, foyer and kitchen in the traditional Mardi Gras colors of purple, green, and gold. Green represents faith, purple represents justice, and gold symbolizes power. The couple loves to entertain, and has hosted many Mardi Gras parties and events in their home and lovely backyard.

Located in Rienzi Plantation Subdivision in Thibodaux, the four bedroom, two and a half bath home boasts a beautifully landscaped yard, two car carport, and covered back porch, perfect for entertaining. The home has lovely woodwork, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and high ceilings with triple crown moldings.

“Ro-Day Builders built the home in 2013 and Mr. Sammy and Mrs. Elaine Rotolo were great to work with,” shared Gwen. “We love our back porch and yard. We love the outdoors and after a long day at work, we love to come home and sit on the back porch, relax, watch the birds, and unwind.”

Gwen’s stunning collection of jesters is showcased throughout the living room, on built-in shelves on either side of the fireplace. A pair of masks flank each side of the dramatic mantle, where the hand-painted porcelain-faced dolls sit nestled in the garland, glitter and glam. The collection has grown over the years, as Gwen looks for their comical faces in shops and boutiques both locally and in New Orleans.

This year, the home features three trees, each decorated with festive memories. The main tree in the living room is converted to a Mardi Gras tree right after Christmas, and features jesters and other ornaments. The pencil tree in the foyer is covered in gold crowns, and is referred to as “The Royal Tree”. Another pencil tree in the dining room is decorated in glitter garland and highlighted with a purple spotlight.

Decorating for Mardi Gras is extra special for the Levrons this year, as two new flags take their place in the home. Gwen and Audie have been members of the Krewe of Cleophas in Thibodaux for 38 years. This year, Gwen will reign as Queen Clothilde 2022 alongside her son, Dr. Benjamin Levron as King Cleophas 2022.