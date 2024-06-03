Market Fresh!

Local flavors and creativity come to life at a variety of farmer’s markets in our area. These markets offer a bounty of fresh produce, handmade goods, and unique experiences, serving as vibrant gathering spots to connect and support local businesses. Each market showcases the rich culture and dedication of our farmers, crafters, and makers, reflecting our community’s commitment to quality and tradition. Offering fresh, local produce, delightful crafts, and lively entertainment, these markets provide perfect opportunities for community members to embrace healthy living, discover unique creations, and enjoy the best of what the area has to offer. Dive into our guide to explore the highlights and schedules of these wonderful local markets!

Downtown Houma Makers Market at the Library

151 Library Drive, Houma

Discover unique, locally grown, created, and produced items! The Downtown Houma Maker’s Market is held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month from 3 p.m. until dark. Saturday markets are held about four times a year with the next one taking place on September 14. Note: No markets in June, July, and August due to the heat. Follow the market on Facebook for information about weekly vendors, offerings and more.

Market at the Marina

Downtown Houma Marina, located under the Twin Span bridges

Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association host a Market at the Marina on the first Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. rain or shine. The monthly markets feature foods, products, non-profit organizations, food court vendors, kids’ games and physical activities, as well as St. Matthew’s Episcopal School STEM Lab. Attendees can expect seasonal fruits and vegetables, bread, jams, jellies, tea, meat and seafood, baked goods, pet treats, kettle corn, eggrolls, body items, candles, flowers, woodworking, dog treats, and more. For the most up-to-date event information, including location changes, follow Market at the Marina on Facebook and Instagram or visit tghealthsystem.com. In the event of rain, the market relocates to the Terrebonne General Parking Garage.

Cajun Farmer’s Market

Tunnel Blvd., Houma

Stock up on seasonal vegetables and fruits that abound from local gardens in Terrebonne, Lafourche, and St. Mary Parishes. Fresh foods such as green beans, cucumbers, potatoes, peppers, squash, zucchini, blackberries, tomatoes, broccoli, mustard greens, cabbage, and citrus can be found seasonally. Typically in the mornings from Monday through Saturday, farmers will pop up tents and set up tailgates in a lot on Tunnel Blvd. across from Dumas Auditorium, providing fresh, local produce directly to the community. Follow the Cajun Farmer’s Market on Facebook for updates.

Live Healthy Thibodaux Markets

Corner of Tiger Dr and Highway 1

As an extension of LSU Ag, Live Healthy Thibodaux Markets take place year round on Mondays from 3-5:30 Some of the delicious offerings include fresh crab meat, spring rolls, egg rolls, eggs, pork skins, bacon chips, honey, popcorn, jellies, cookies, plants, pies and seasonal fruits and veggies like cucumbers, yellow squash, potatoes, blackberries, and zucchini. Follow Live Healthy Thibodaux on Facebook for healthy recipes, exercise tips and articles related to healthy living, as well as updates on status of the weekly markets. The market also accepts Louisiana Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program vouchers.

Urban on the Bayou

819 W. 1st St., Thibodaux

The Carrot Patch announced the opening of their new farmer’s market this summer! Starting June 1, the market will take place on the grounds of the Carrot Patch on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Support local farmers and makers while enjoying fresh produce and handmade goods. Open year round, the market will focus on farm to table products, and the garden. A wide variety of items from goat’s milk soap, veggies, fruits, eggs, honey, freshly processed meats and seafood, herbs, smoothies, sweet treats, and garden related items such as benches and beds will be available. Stay updated with the latest information by following the Carrot Patch on Facebook.

Super Saturday Marketplace at the Lafourche Central Market

4484 LA Hwy. 1, Raceland

Starting in June, the Lafourche Central Market’s Super Saturday Marketplace will take place year round on the third Saturday of each month. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. under the covered pavilion, guests can enjoy a variety of handmade craft, live music, and indulge in local favorites like hog head cheese, cracklins, homemade jams, cookies, cakes, pies, flea market, games, giveaways and more! Don’t miss out on this monthly community celebration! Follow the market on Facebook for updates and announcements.