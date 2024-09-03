Men — It’s Time to Get Screened for Prostate Cancer

September is recognized as National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and signals the need for men to keep a watch on their prostate health.

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), after skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men, affecting as many as one in every nine males. Louisiana posts among the highest incidence rates in the country.

A National Cancer Institute study also reveals a higher incidence of various cancers, including prostate, among Gen X members as compared to other generations.

Prostate cancer begins when cells in the prostate gland start to grow out of control. As a man ages, his prostate can become enlarged and press on the bladder or urethra. This can be benign or indicate a more serious problem.

While it’s typically a slow growing and highly treatable cancer, early detection is key to a successful outcome. The five-year survival rate is 100% when the disease is confined to the prostate or nearby tissue.

Now is an ideal time to see your healthcare provider and schedule prostate and other screenings.

Risk Factors

Healthcare providers urge men to not delay annual screenings and to understand risks.

Age —biggest risk factor, particularly for men over 50

Family history

Ethnicity —African-American men and Caribbean men of African descent have the highest rate of the disease

Diet—obese males tend to have higher risks for more aggressive forms of the cancer

Symptoms

Pay attention to an enlarged prostate and take notice of symptoms such as:

Frequent urination, especially at night

Difficulty starting or stopping urination

Weak or interrupted urinary stream

Painful or burning sensation during urination or ejaculation

Blood in urine or semen

Deep pain in the lower back, hips, or upper thighs

Screenings

The ACS advises men to begin screening tests at:

Age 50 with average risk and who expect to live at least 10 more years

Age 45 for high risk, including African-Americans and men with a father, brother or son diagnosed with prostate cancer before age 65

Age 40 if more than one first-degree relative diagnosed at early age

Screenings typically consist of blood tests to measure the prostate-specific antigen (PSA), a protein produced by prostate cells. PSA levels under 4 are considered to be normal, while a PSA above 10 suggests a high risk of cancer.

Treatments

Treatment options can include surgery, chemotherapy, hormonal therapy or radiation therapy. Side effects can include impotence, urinary impairment and erectile dysfunction. However, early detection along with advanced surgical techniques and medications can minimize long-term problems.

Speak with your healthcare provider about your prostate health sooner rather than later. Why not make an appointment now?