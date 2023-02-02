Michael Paul LaRussa – Bayou Region Influencers 2023

Michael Paul LaRussa

President | Coldwell Banker LaRussa Real Estate

PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:

• 2016 REALTOR OF THE YEAR

• DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT:

• COASTAL ZONE MANAGEMENT AND COASTAL RESTORATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEMBER

• BAYOU BOARD OF REALTORS BOARD MEMBER

• BAYOU BOARD OF REALTORS PRESIDENT

• TERREBONNE PARISH CONSOLIDATED GOVERNMENT TAX REFORM TASK FORCE MEMBER

• TERREBONNE PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT/ CHAMBER OF COMMERCE TASK FORCE FOR TEACHER RAISES

• TERREBONNE PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT TASK FORCE FOR SOUTHDOWN SCHOOL

• TERREBONNE PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT FACILITY STUDY TASK FORCE

• ST FRANCES DE SALES CONSULTATIVE SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT

• LOUISIANA REALTORS BOARD OF DIRECTOR AND EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBER

• LOUISIANA REALTORS STATE LEGISLATIVE DIRECTOR

• LOUISIANA REALTORS REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT

• BOARD MEMBER/CAPTAIN TERREBONNE MENS CARNIVAL CLUB

• TERREBONNE MENS CARNIVAL CLUB/COUNCIL ON AGING THANKSGIVING AND CHRISTMAS DINNER FOR SENIORS CHAIRMAN

• SOUTH CENTRAL PLANNING BOARD MEMBER

• HTSA BOARD MEMBER

• CHAIRMAN OF TERREBONNE PARISH CONSOLIDATED GOVERNMENT RECREATION MODERNIZATION COMMITTEE

• CHIRO OPTIONS FOR INDEPENDENCE AFFORDABLE HOUSING BOARD MEMBER

What led you to the role you currently hold in your company? Did you see yourself in this position when you started out in the workforce?

LaRussa Real Estate has been in business for over 50 years. I started working for LaRussa Real Estate as Realtor in 1991 and knew I would be eventually running our family-owned business. I was fortunate later on that my family gave me the opportunity to oversee the operations of our business and become President.



What is the biggest challenge you have faced over the years and how did you meet it?

Affordable Property and Flood insurance has been our major challenge over the last 15 years since Hurricane Katrina. FEMA 2.0 along with Hurricane Ida has caused many potential buyers and sellers to forgo the American dream of home ownership. I have been very active in the Louisiana Realtor Association as State Legislative Director and with our local Bayou Board of Realtors in working with legislators to find solutions to our insurance issues. This is one of our biggest challenges and concerns in our lifetime.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

Professional Basketball Player, however being a 5’11” point guard that couldn’t jump kinda ruined that dream!



What was your first job and what lesson did you learn from this job?

My first job was a janitor at a local establishment and a server at a local bingo hall. The main lessons I learned were responsibility and accountability in life.





What’s the one thing you can’t leave your house without each morning?

Other than my children (bringing them to school each morning), the one thing is my cell phone. Prompt communication is a vital part of my daily business between realtors, clients and customers. Technology is moving at a fast pace and people are expecting faster results.



What piece of advice do you share with your team regularly?

Teamwork, unity, ethics and prompt communication are critical in our industry.

What was your most fulfilling career moment?

Being awarded Realtor of the Year and Distinguished Service Award by the membership of the Bayou Board of Realtors.





What is the best part of working here in the Bayou Region?

The people! Having traveled across the country, the people of our area are the most welcoming, friendliest, and caring people I’ve ever met.



Who are your greatest influencers?

God and my parents and my children!



How are you going to impact the Bayou Region in 2023?

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT COMING SOON… Stay Tuned!