Michelle Andre, M.D. – Women Who Mean Business 2023

Michelle Andre, M.D.

CARE AND COMFORT OB-GYN

Houma-native Michelle Andre, M.D. is providing one-ofa- kind care for the women of Terrebonne Parish through her work as owner, medical director, and physician at Care and Comfort OB-GYN in Houma. Dr. Andre and her team of three other providers are truly helping local women through every stage of life at this speciality private practice.

Dr. Andre earned her Bachelor’s degree from Nicholls State University and her M.D. from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, and has been practicing medicine for almost 16 years. “When I was 14 years old I had a skin tumor, which was removed by local dermatologist Dr. Holland Pitre,” she explained. “I wanted to be just like him, and he was my biggest influence to become a doctor. To this day, I love working with my patients, talking with them, and getting to be a part of some of the biggest days of their lives.”

Dr. Andre explained some of the benefits and difficulties of being a woman in the medical profession, particularly working as an OB-GYN. “I feel that as a woman, I can provide a more nurturing presence for my patients, especially in difficult situations such as surgery,” she said.

Dr. Andre hopes that as a local medical provider, she can help other young women become professionals in their future. “I work with and provide for women of all ages everyday, and I hope that in these interactions they can see that my profession is fun and rewarding. I hope that inspires them to pursue their passions,” she said.

Dr. Andre hopes to continue to expand her concentration within her practice on women in middle age, and particularly how she can help guide them through menopausal and premenopausal changes. As a member of NAMS and ISSWSH, Dr. Andre continuously updates her awareness of treatments for menopause and perimenopause symptoms, sexual dysfunction, and obesity. Her membership in these organizations along with her membership in the American Medical Women’s Association allows for her advocacy for the fair and equal allocation of resources for women’s health.

Care and Comfort OB-GYN also provides the only certified nurse midwife in the area, weight-loss counseling, and small cosmetic procedures. “I want to support women through each phase of life,” said Dr. Andre. “Women often don’t feel heard by their regular physicians, and my passion is to make sure my patients, and women in general, know they are not alone.”