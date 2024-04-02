Misty Guidry: Synergy Bank NMLS#450025 – Women Who Mean Business

Misty Guidry, Synergy Bank Assistant Vice President and Mortgage Loan Originator, has been assisting Synergy customers for 15 years. A Houma native, Misty has called Gibson home for two decades, drawn to the unique South Louisiana culture and her close-knit extended family.

At Synergy Bank, Misty helps individuals finance their future homes or refinance their existing ones. The best part of her job is witnessing customers achieve their dreams of homeownership. While federal regulations present challenges, Misty sees these obstacles as opportunities to collaborate with customers, provide coaching, and help them make a plan to reach their goal.

Mortgage lending is seeing more successful women leading the way in recent years. Misty often speaks about her career with her preteen daughter and her daughter’s friends about her career to inspire them and let them know there’s no limit to what a woman can achieve.

Misty’s proudest professional achievement is Synergy Bank’s recognition as the Best Mortgage Lending institution locally for multiple years, showcasing excellent service and support. She also serves as Treasurer on the Leadership Terrebonne Board of Directors, contributing to community growth and fostering leadership.

She has been happily married for 17 years to her husband Jeremy, and is a proud mother of two: Colby, 16, and Olivia, 11. Despite chaotic schedules with various activities, Misty cherishes every moment. She is grateful for Synergy Bank’s belief that family comes first, and she is able to be present while balancing her professional career.

Looking ahead, Misty envisions continued professional growth as a servant leader in the community. She aims to offer more educational sessions, emphasizing homeownership’s attainability for all. Reflecting on her journey into finance, Misty is excited about the future, driven by patience, determination, and a love for helping others achieve their homeownership dreams.