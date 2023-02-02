Nick Acosta – Bayou Region Influencers 2023

Nick Acosta

Meat Director | Rouses Markets

RECENT SUCCESSES/ACHIEVEMENTS:

• Cornell Executive Food Program

• We have been voted best grocery store in every market where we operate.

• JBS Beef University Program at Colorado State University

What led you to the role you currently hold in your company? Did you see yourself in this position when you started out in the workforce?

I worked at Rouses throughout college, where I earned a degree in agriculture and a Master of Business Administration — both of which prepared me for long-term role, one with growth potential, in the company. I was an assistant store manager in college. I worked until midnight, closed the store, got up early, went to school. There were a lot of weekends where everybody else was off having fun and I was working — but looking back, it was all worth it.



What is the biggest challenge you have faced over the years, and how did you meet it?

Adjusting to different changes in the business world. From Covid and supply chain challenges to inflation, it seems in business there will always be challenges. You need to be nimble, able to adjust quickly, and keep an open mind to face anything that happens. Don’t ever think you always know everything; keep learning. Always surround yourself with positive people working together in a team, and see any challenge through to its conclusion.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

I always knew I wanted to do this. I grew up with hunting as one of my passions, and it helped me to learn how to process meat, which dovetailed well with the meat business. There was never a moment when I wasn’t happy. I enjoy this business. It is the one area that I strongly gravitated towards, because it is challenging and exciting at the same time. If you desire to be successful, loving your career is at the top of the list of ingredients in a recipe for success.

What was your first job, and what lesson did you learn from this job?

I started working for Rouses Markets at 15 years of age, hustling buggies in the parking lot at store #16 in Thibodaux. It was an after-school job that also kept me busy on weekends, and tided me over until I could get a job in the meat department, where I really wanted to work. I did everything in those early years, from stocking shelves to working registers to helping customers in the store. I learned how to work with people and understand the dynamics of relationships in business. These are critical towards any success.



What’s the one thing you can’t leave your house without each morning?

A kiss from my wife, Allison, and hugs from my kids. They are my rock, and everything I do is meant to give them — my family — the best life they can have. At the end of the day, I look forward to seeing them and enjoying every minute we spend together.



What piece of advice do you share with your team regularly?

In my role, I use lessons taught by my grandfather, Anthony J. Rouse Sr., the founder of the company: “You have to earn every customer who walks through the door. That means having fresh products and keeping a clean store, and having what customers want when they want it. In this business, nothing is guaranteed. You’ve got to earn it — you’ve got to keep doing what you know is right.”

What was your most fulfilling career moment?

Being promoted to my current role as Meat Director for Rouses. It’s been a wonderful journey, and I have a great sense of accomplishment, being in this role and continuing to help grow the company even further in the meat area of the business. Also, I have worked closely with many team members, helping them prepare for promotions into new roles. There’s a great and satisfying sense of accomplishment in seeing your team get recognized and helping grow the company at the same time.

What is the best part of working here in the Bayou Region?

I love the area. My family loves the area. We grew up here. It’s home. The people are amazing, our culture is awesome, and the community is strong. I also really love hunting and fishing with my family, and that is quite easy and accessible in our area.

Who are your greatest influencers?

It always comes back to family. I am a third-generation member of the family business. My father, Tim, is the Director of Marketing and Advertising. My brother, Chris, is the Category Manager for Dairy and Frozen Food. My entire family has influenced, in some way, the man I am today.

How are you going to impact the Bayou Region in 2023?

We are going to keep delivering the best products at the best prices for our customers. Despite the current economic climate, with inflation in most aspects of our lives, we are going to keep bringing great deals to our customers day in and day out.