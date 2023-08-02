Outdoor Oasis – Chateau Chic August 2023

Imagine coming home each day to this elegant outdoor oasis! Our homeowners took their living space from “under roof” to under the majestic skies with the addition of a pool area and outdoor kitchen, as well as intimate gathering spaces. “In 2019, we started moving electricity and preparing for the demolition,” shared the homeowner.

“In December 2020, we began the demolition of the existing patio and arbor. The back porch of the home was closed in, so we had to open it up, redo support beams and more during the construction phase.”

Construction on the pool and kitchen was done simultaneously and concurrently. Coastal Homebuilders handled the kitchen area, while Tropical Pool and Palms handled the pool area and landscaping. Hurricane Ida delayed the project slightly while other repairs had to be made. The entire outdoor space was completed in the spring of 2022.

The pool is a main focal point in the screened-in backyard. It has multiple waterfall features, a sunbathing ledge, a hot tub, a basketball goal and space for a future volleyball net. Sandblasted marble floor surrounds the pool, while Stagg stone wraps the hot tub. Adjacent to the pool area is a gas fire pit area with builtin bench seating, perfect for gathering with friends on a crisp evening. Lighting Bugs did the uplighting around the walls and Adams Aluminum screened the area.

The kitchen area is a chef’s dream with all major appliances, an adjacent living room with fireplace, and a full bathroom with shower. Countertops are a unique leathered granite. The space is outfitted with heaters for chillier months, allowing the family to enjoy their space year-round. Appliances are from Rod’s Superstore and Outside & In. Rebecca Ann Design helped with the interior decorating in the space.