Point of Vue’s People’s Choice Winners – Art & Entertainment

Locals know locals best.

We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We wanted to know what the People’s Choice was for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more! The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2023 places the voice of the people first! In over 80 categories, we asked you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche.

Through open online voting, we asked our community to share their “Point of Vue” by taking part in the People’s Choice process. Nominations took place from June 1- June 30, 2023 and voting took place from July 24 – August 4, 2023. You could only vote once (per email address) during the two week period. One vote per person is good enough to elect a president; it’s good enough for us to select a favorite!

The results listed in this issue are listed in their voted upon place order. While we allowed up to five options in each category, if five businesses were not nominated, we just rolled with it.

This issue is truly dedicated to our small businesses. Our overall goals with this contest and special issue were to increase traffic in your doors, bring in new customers and clients, and help your business to succeed in 2023! We hope you check out the businesses listed in this issue and support them!

Festival



Rougarou Fest

Thibodeauxville

Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie

Acadia Music Fest

Bayou King Cake Festival

Local Band/Musician

Nonc Nu And Da Wild Matous

Foret Tradition

Casie & Jonny

Caniacs

Joe Stark

Local Event

Southdown Marketplace

Big Boy Cook Off

Market at the Marina

Maw Maw Walker

Luminate Houma

Place to Hear Live Music

La Carreta

On the Canal Bar

Bayou Terrebonne Distillers

French Food Festival

Cajun Critters