Point of Vue’s People’s Choice Winners – Eating & Drinking

Locals know locals best.

We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We wanted to know what the People’s Choice was for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more! The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2023 places the voice of the people first! In over 80 categories, we asked you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche.

Through open online voting, we asked our community to share their “Point of Vue” by taking part in the People’s Choice process. Nominations took place from June 1- June 30, 2023 and voting took place from July 24 – August 4, 2023. You could only vote once (per email address) during the two week period. One vote per person is good enough to elect a president; it’s good enough for us to select a favorite!

The results listed in this issue are listed in their voted upon place order. While we allowed up to five options in each category, if five businesses were not nominated, we just rolled with it.

This issue is truly dedicated to our small businesses. Our overall goals with this contest and special issue were to increase traffic in your doors, bring in new customers and clients, and help your business to succeed in 2023! We hope you check out the businesses listed in this issue and support them!

Bakery

Chez Bakery

Best Bakery

Ninettes

Sweet Envy

Rouses

BBQ

Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse

Honest Abe’s

BBQ City

Bayou BBQ

Bar

La Carreta

On The Canal Bar

Cinclare – Southern Bistro

Mahony’s Irish Pub

Southdown Bar and Grill

Bartender

Cassie Hagen | La Carreta

Jeffery Markle | Cinclare – Southern Bistro

Ashley Neal | Mahony’s Irish Pub

Kyra Cook | Red Goose

Ashley Renee | Androgyny

Bloody Mary

Spahr’s Seafood

Spigots Brew Pub

The Shack of Houma

Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro

Copeland’s of New Orleans

Breakfast

Downtown Jeaux

Spahr’s Seafood

New York Bagel Cafe’ & Deli

NadieBs Taste of HomeAh

Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro

Brunch

Spigots Brew Pub

Grady V’s

La Carreta

Spahr’s Seafood

Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro

Chef

Lindsay Mason | Cristiano Ristorante

Dani Guillot and Logan Boudreaux | Cinclare – Southern Bistro

Brent Daigle | Grady V’s

Kevin Templet | Fremin’s

Nadia Burrell | NadieBs Taste of HomeAh

Chinese Food

Golden Dragon Chinese

Restaurant

Chinese Gourmet

Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant

Ocean Star Super Buffet

Happy Gardens

Chicken Wings

Wingstop

B&B Wings

Trap Seafood & Wing Spot

NadieBs Taste of HomeAh

Golden Wingz

Coffeehouse

Downtown Jeaux

PJ’s Coffee

Jeaux on the Geaux

CC’s Coffeehouse

Sweet Envy

Food Truck

Flami Nguyen

Deep South Fusion

Bayou Savage

Sweet Kravings Donut

Mai Kitchen

Fried Chicken

Bayou Delight Restaurant

Ceana’s Cajun Cookin

Copeland’s of New Orleans

Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro

Golden Wingz

Gumbo

Off The Hook

Abear’s Cafe

The Shack of Houma

Politz’s Restaurant

Le Bon Mange’

Hamburger

The Ground Pat’i

Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse

Off The Hook

Watergrill

Gina’s At the Legion

Health Food/Drink

Body By Thomas

The Salad Station

Nutrition Wonderland

Bare Essentials

Sage Nutrition

Ice Cream/Yogurt

Scarlet Scoop Ice Cream Parlor

Zack’s Frozen Yogurt

Brooke’s SnoWorld

Baskin-Robbins

Snackatory

King Cake

Cannata’s

Rouses Markets

Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts

Bertinot’s Best Bakery

Bourg Supermarket

Kid-Friendly Restaurant

Peppers Pizzeria

Rotolo’s Pizzeria

Cajun Critters

Your Pie Pizza

Abear’s Cafe

Japanese Food

Zen Japanese Grill & Sushi

Osaka Japanese Cuisine

Ichiban Steak House

Sakura

Kyoto Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

Italian Food

Cristiano Ristoran

West Main Pizza & Spaghetti

Sicily’s Pizza

Redfish Pizza Co

Milano

Margarita

La Carreta

La Casa Del Sol

El Paso Mexican Grill (Houma)

Herradura Mexican Restaurant

Grady V’s

Mexican Food

La Casa Del Sol

El Paso Mexican Grill (Houma)

Herradura Mexican Restaurant

La Carreta

Papi Chéo

Outdoor Patio

La Carreta

Cristiano Ristorante

Cajun Critters

Downtown Jeaux

Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro

Pizza

Peppers Pizzeria

West Main Pizza & Spaghetti

Rotolo’s Pizzeria

Redfish Pizza Co

Your Pie Pizza

Salad

Castalano’s Deli & Catering

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

531 Liberty Cafe

Grady V’s

Rotolo’s Pizzeria

Seafood Restaurant

Cajun Critters

The Shack of Houma

Big Al’s Seafood

Spahr’s Downtown

Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin’

Soul Food

Grady V’s

NadieBs Taste of HomeAh

Charley’s Kitchen

Golden Wingz

PVO Bistro & Lounge

Sweets/Dessert (non-bakery)

Crumbl Cookies

Zack’s Frozen Yogurt

Dipping for a Cause

Lumiere Carrot Cake

Charley’s Kitchen

Thai/Vietnamese Food

Song Phi Nong Thai Restaurant and Bar

Siam House