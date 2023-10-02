Point of Vue’s People’s Choice Winners – Eating & Drinking

Fall Favorites! – Chateau Chic October 2023October 2, 2023
Locals know locals best.
We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We wanted to know what the People’s Choice was for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more! The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2023 places the voice of the people first! In over 80 categories, we asked you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche.
Through open online voting, we asked our community to share their “Point of Vue” by taking part in the People’s Choice process. Nominations took place from June 1- June 30, 2023 and voting took place from July 24 – August 4, 2023. You could only vote once (per email address) during the two week period. One vote per person is good enough to elect a president; it’s good enough for us to select a favorite!
The results listed in this issue are listed in their voted upon place order. While we allowed up to five options in each category, if five businesses were not nominated, we just rolled with it.
This issue is truly dedicated to our small businesses. Our overall goals with this contest and special issue were to increase traffic in your doors, bring in new customers and clients, and help your business to succeed in 2023! We hope you check out the businesses listed in this issue and support them!
Bakery
Chez Bakery
Best Bakery
Ninettes
Sweet Envy
Rouses
BBQ
Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse
Honest Abe’s
BBQ City
Bayou BBQ
Bar
La Carreta
On The Canal Bar
Cinclare – Southern Bistro
Mahony’s Irish Pub
Southdown Bar and Grill
Bartender
Cassie Hagen | La Carreta
Jeffery Markle | Cinclare – Southern Bistro
Ashley Neal | Mahony’s Irish Pub
Kyra Cook | Red Goose
Ashley Renee | Androgyny
Bloody Mary
Spahr’s Seafood
Spigots Brew Pub
The Shack of Houma
Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro
Copeland’s of New Orleans
Breakfast
Downtown Jeaux
Spahr’s Seafood
New York Bagel Cafe’ & Deli
NadieBs Taste of HomeAh
Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro
Brunch
Spigots Brew Pub
Grady V’s
La Carreta
Spahr’s Seafood
Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro
Chef
Lindsay Mason | Cristiano Ristorante
Dani Guillot and Logan Boudreaux | Cinclare – Southern Bistro
Brent Daigle | Grady V’s
Kevin Templet | Fremin’s
Nadia Burrell | NadieBs Taste of HomeAh
Chinese Food
Golden Dragon Chinese
Restaurant
Chinese Gourmet
Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant
Ocean Star Super Buffet
Happy Gardens
Chicken Wings
Wingstop
B&B Wings
Trap Seafood & Wing Spot
NadieBs Taste of HomeAh
Golden Wingz
Coffeehouse
Downtown Jeaux
PJ’s Coffee
Jeaux on the Geaux
CC’s Coffeehouse
Sweet Envy
Food Truck
Flami Nguyen
Deep South Fusion
Bayou Savage
Sweet Kravings Donut
Mai Kitchen
Fried Chicken
Bayou Delight Restaurant
Ceana’s Cajun Cookin
Copeland’s of New Orleans
Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro
Golden Wingz
Gumbo
Off The Hook
Abear’s Cafe
The Shack of Houma
Politz’s Restaurant
Le Bon Mange’
Hamburger
The Ground Pat’i
Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse
Off The Hook
Watergrill
Gina’s At the Legion
Health Food/Drink
Body By Thomas
The Salad Station
Nutrition Wonderland
Bare Essentials
Sage Nutrition
Ice Cream/Yogurt
Scarlet Scoop Ice Cream Parlor
Zack’s Frozen Yogurt
Brooke’s SnoWorld
Baskin-Robbins
Snackatory
King Cake
Cannata’s
Rouses Markets
Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts
Bertinot’s Best Bakery
Bourg Supermarket
Kid-Friendly Restaurant
Peppers Pizzeria
Rotolo’s Pizzeria
Cajun Critters
Your Pie Pizza
Abear’s Cafe
Japanese Food
Zen Japanese Grill & Sushi
Osaka Japanese Cuisine
Ichiban Steak House
Sakura
Kyoto Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
Italian Food
Cristiano Ristoran
West Main Pizza & Spaghetti
Sicily’s Pizza
Redfish Pizza Co
Milano
Margarita
La Carreta
La Casa Del Sol
El Paso Mexican Grill (Houma)
Herradura Mexican Restaurant
Grady V’s
Mexican Food
La Casa Del Sol
El Paso Mexican Grill (Houma)
Herradura Mexican Restaurant
La Carreta
Papi Chéo
Outdoor Patio
La Carreta
Cristiano Ristorante
Cajun Critters
Downtown Jeaux
Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro
Pizza
Peppers Pizzeria
West Main Pizza & Spaghetti
Rotolo’s Pizzeria
Redfish Pizza Co
Your Pie Pizza
Salad
Castalano’s Deli & Catering
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
531 Liberty Cafe
Grady V’s
Rotolo’s Pizzeria
Seafood Restaurant
Cajun Critters
The Shack of Houma
Big Al’s Seafood
Spahr’s Downtown
Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin’
Soul Food
Grady V’s
NadieBs Taste of HomeAh
Charley’s Kitchen
Golden Wingz
PVO Bistro & Lounge
Sweets/Dessert (non-bakery)
Crumbl Cookies
Zack’s Frozen Yogurt
Dipping for a Cause
Lumiere Carrot Cake
Charley’s Kitchen
Thai/Vietnamese Food
Song Phi Nong Thai Restaurant and Bar
Siam House