Point of Vue’s People’s Choice Winners – Eating & Drinking

October 2, 2023
October 2, 2023

 Locals know locals best. 

We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We wanted to know what the People’s Choice was for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more! The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2023 places the voice of the people first! In over 80 categories, we asked you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche. 

Through open online voting, we asked our community to share their “Point of Vue” by taking part in the People’s Choice process. Nominations took place from June 1- June 30, 2023 and voting took place from July 24 – August 4, 2023. You could only vote once (per email address) during the two week period. One vote per person is good enough to elect a president; it’s good enough for us to select a favorite! 


The results listed in this issue are listed in their voted upon place order. While we allowed up to five options in each category, if five businesses were not nominated, we just rolled with it. 

This issue is truly dedicated to our small businesses. Our overall goals with this contest and special issue were to increase traffic in your doors, bring in new customers and clients, and help your business to succeed in 2023! We hope you check out the businesses listed in this issue and support them! 

Bakery

Chez Bakery
Best Bakery
Ninettes
Sweet Envy
Rouses


BBQ

Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse
Honest Abe’s
BBQ City
Bayou BBQ

Bar

La Carreta
On The Canal Bar
Cinclare – Southern Bistro
Mahony’s Irish Pub
Southdown Bar and Grill

Bartender

Cassie Hagen | La Carreta
Jeffery Markle | Cinclare – Southern Bistro
Ashley Neal | Mahony’s Irish Pub
Kyra Cook | Red Goose
Ashley Renee | Androgyny


Bloody Mary

Spahr’s Seafood
Spigots Brew Pub
The Shack of Houma
Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro
Copeland’s of New Orleans

Breakfast

Downtown Jeaux
Spahr’s Seafood
New York Bagel Cafe’ & Deli
NadieBs Taste of HomeAh
Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro

Brunch

Spigots Brew Pub
Grady V’s
La Carreta
Spahr’s Seafood
Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro


Chef

Lindsay Mason | Cristiano Ristorante
Dani Guillot and Logan Boudreaux | Cinclare – Southern Bistro
Brent Daigle | Grady V’s
Kevin Templet | Fremin’s
Nadia Burrell | NadieBs Taste of HomeAh

Chinese Food

Golden Dragon Chinese
Restaurant
Chinese Gourmet
Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant
Ocean Star Super Buffet
Happy Gardens

Chicken Wings

Wingstop
B&B Wings
Trap Seafood & Wing Spot
NadieBs Taste of HomeAh
Golden Wingz


Coffeehouse

Downtown Jeaux
PJ’s Coffee
Jeaux on the Geaux
CC’s Coffeehouse
Sweet Envy

Food Truck

Flami Nguyen
Deep South Fusion
Bayou Savage
Sweet Kravings Donut
Mai Kitchen

Fried Chicken

Bayou Delight Restaurant
Ceana’s Cajun Cookin
Copeland’s of New Orleans
Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro
Golden Wingz


Gumbo

Off The Hook
Abear’s Cafe
The Shack of Houma
Politz’s Restaurant
Le Bon Mange’

Hamburger

The Ground Pat’i
Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse
Off The Hook
Watergrill
Gina’s At the Legion

Health Food/Drink

Body By Thomas
The Salad Station
Nutrition Wonderland
Bare Essentials
Sage Nutrition


Ice Cream/Yogurt

Scarlet Scoop Ice Cream Parlor
Zack’s Frozen Yogurt
Brooke’s SnoWorld
Baskin-Robbins
Snackatory

King Cake

Cannata’s
Rouses Markets
Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts
Bertinot’s Best Bakery
Bourg Supermarket

Kid-Friendly Restaurant

Peppers Pizzeria
Rotolo’s Pizzeria
Cajun Critters
Your Pie Pizza
Abear’s Cafe


Japanese Food

Zen Japanese Grill & Sushi
Osaka Japanese Cuisine
Ichiban Steak House
Sakura
Kyoto Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

Italian Food

Cristiano Ristoran
West Main Pizza & Spaghetti
Sicily’s Pizza
Redfish Pizza Co
Milano

Margarita

La Carreta
La Casa Del Sol
El Paso Mexican Grill (Houma)
Herradura Mexican Restaurant
Grady V’s


Mexican Food

La Casa Del Sol
El Paso Mexican Grill (Houma)
Herradura Mexican Restaurant
La Carreta
Papi Chéo

Outdoor Patio

La Carreta
Cristiano Ristorante
Cajun Critters
Downtown Jeaux
Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro

Pizza

Peppers Pizzeria
West Main Pizza & Spaghetti
Rotolo’s Pizzeria
Redfish Pizza Co
Your Pie Pizza


Salad

Castalano’s Deli & Catering
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
531 Liberty Cafe
Grady V’s
Rotolo’s Pizzeria

Seafood Restaurant

Cajun Critters
The Shack of Houma
Big Al’s Seafood
Spahr’s Downtown
Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin’

Soul Food

Grady V’s
NadieBs Taste of HomeAh
Charley’s Kitchen
Golden Wingz
PVO Bistro & Lounge


Sweets/Dessert (non-bakery)

Crumbl Cookies
Zack’s Frozen Yogurt
Dipping for a Cause
Lumiere Carrot Cake
Charley’s Kitchen

Thai/Vietnamese Food

Song Phi Nong Thai Restaurant and Bar
Siam House

