Point of Vue’s People’s Choice Winners – Health

Point of Vue’s People’s Choice Winners – Eating & DrinkingOctober 2, 2023
Point of Vue’s People’s Choice Winners – Art & EntertainmentOctober 2, 2023
Locals know locals best.
We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We wanted to know what the People’s Choice was for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more! The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2023 places the voice of the people first! In over 80 categories, we asked you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche.
Through open online voting, we asked our community to share their “Point of Vue” by taking part in the People’s Choice process. Nominations took place from June 1- June 30, 2023 and voting took place from July 24 – August 4, 2023. You could only vote once (per email address) during the two week period. One vote per person is good enough to elect a president; it’s good enough for us to select a favorite!
The results listed in this issue are listed in their voted upon place order. While we allowed up to five options in each category, if five businesses were not nominated, we just rolled with it.
This issue is truly dedicated to our small businesses. Our overall goals with this contest and special issue were to increase traffic in your doors, bring in new customers and clients, and help your business to succeed in 2023! We hope you check out the businesses listed in this issue and support them!
Aesthetic Clinic
Haydel Dermatology
360 Wellness
Skin Bar at SLMA
Rau Plastic Surgery
Roberts Aesthetics and Wellness
Assisted Living Facility
St Joseph Manor
Homestead Assisted Living
Cardiologist
Cardiovascular Institute of the South
Chiropractor
Dr. Gregory Pizzolato
Dr. Natalie V. Lirette
Dr. Jake Bordelon
Dr. Matthew Porche
Dr. Ricky C. Melancon
Dentist
Houma Family Dental
Bayou Children’s Dental Center
Dr. Christian M. Walker, DDS
Dr. Ryan A. Walker, DDS
Dr. Pedro J. Cuartas, DDS
Dermatologist
Dr. Sarah Haydel, MD
Dr. Lee Grafton, MD
Dr. P. Mark Neal MD, FAAD
Dr. Kristal Guidroz, MD
Dr. Alexis Duke, MD
Eye Clinic
Southern Eye Institute
Mitchell Family Eye Care
Seeca Medical, Inc.
EyeCare Specialties
Home Hospice
Haydel Memorial Hospice
St. Joseph Hospice
Journey Hospice
Hospital
Thibodaux Regional Health System
Terrebonne General Health System
Ochsner St. Anne Hospital
Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
Our Lady of the Sea General Hospital
Massage Therapist
Elizabeth Gisclair
Heather Theriot
Rocky Smith
Amy Dodge
Nickie Lyons
Nursing Home
The Oaks of Houma
The Broadway Elder Living & Rehabilitation
The Suites at Sugar Mill Point
OB-GYN
Dr. Amy Ashton, MD
Dr. Christine Albrecht, MD
Dr. Richard Clement, Jr., MD
Dr. Sheena Duplantis, MD
Dr. Michelle Andre, MD
Orthodontist
LaHaye Orthodontics
Coastal Orthodontics
Soignet Orthodontics, APC
Schwab Orthodontics
Thieler Orthodontics
Pediatrician
Bayou Pediatrics Associates
Dr. Kenneth J. Cruse
Terrebonne General Pediatric Care
Dr. Courtnie Seaton & Dr. Jill Sutton
Dr. Sheila Pitre
Dr. Leslie Ber
Pharmacy
CVS Pharmacy
Haydel’s Drug Store
People’s Drug Store
Broadmoor Drug Center
Houma Urgent Care Pharmacy
Physician
Dr. Nicholas Rau
Dr. Alain Chesnut
Dr. Michelle Andre
Dr. Michael Watkins
Dr. Kirk Dantin
Physical Therapy
Daigle Himel Daigle
Physical Therapy & Hand Center
Gulf Coast Orthopedics, PT
Terrebonne General Health System
Terrebonne Physical Therapy Clinic
Back To Normal Physical Rehabilitation
Plastic Surgeon
Dr. Jeffrey Rau
Spa
Haydel Dermatology
Skin Bar at SLMA
The Beauty Lab Med Spa & Boutique
Speech Therapist
Dana Bourgeois | The Center for Pediatric Therapy
Holly Grabert | Speech and Feeding Therapy
Jennifer Henry | Speech and Feeding Therapy
Urgent Care
Thibodaux Regional Urgent Care – Houma
Coastal Urgent Care
TGMC Ochsner Urgent Care & Occupational Health
Delta Urgent Care