Point of Vue’s People’s Choice Winners – Local

Locals know locals best.
We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We wanted to know what the People’s Choice was for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more! The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2023 places the voice of the people first! In over 80 categories, we asked you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche.
Through open online voting, we asked our community to share their “Point of Vue” by taking part in the People’s Choice process. Nominations took place from June 1- June 30, 2023 and voting took place from July 24 – August 4, 2023. You could only vote once (per email address) during the two week period. One vote per person is good enough to elect a president; it’s good enough for us to select a favorite!
The results listed in this issue are listed in their voted upon place order. While we allowed up to five options in each category, if five businesses were not nominated, we just rolled with it.
This issue is truly dedicated to our small businesses. Our overall goals with this contest and special issue were to increase traffic in your doors, bring in new customers and clients, and help your business to succeed in 2023! We hope you check out the businesses listed in this issue and support them!
Best Tourist Attraction
Greenwood Gator Farm and Tours
Cajun Man’s Swamp Tours and Adventures
Chauvin Sculpture Garden
Cajun Music Jam Session
Annie Miller’s Swamp Tours & Charters
Customer Service
Chick-fil-A Houma
Synergy Bank
Blooming Orchid Florist
Barker Honda
b1BANK
New Business (2022-23)
Nothing Bundt Cakes
BodybyThomas
Jabbys Pizza Thibodaux
Amplify-Events and Promotions
Bayou Black Treatment Plants and Construction
Nonprofit Organization
The Haven Inc.
Upside Downs
Bless Your Heart Nonprofit
Hache Grant Association
Cajun Music Preservation Society
Place for Kids to Have Fun
Da Swamp
Bayou Country Children’s Museum
Terrebonne Parish Library System
Bayou Black Recreation District 9
Kandi Lyn’s Cheer
Place to Work
Thibodaux Regional Health System
Terrebonne General Health System
Fletcher Technical Community College
Synergy Bank
Speech and Feeding Therapy
Preschool
Little Imaginations Developmental & Learning Center
St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School
Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School
Merry Oaks Preschool
G.D.C. Young Learners
Private School
Houma Christian School
Vandebilt Catholic High School
St. Genevieve Catholic Elementary School
St. Bernadette Catholic Elementary School
Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School
Teacher
Beth Olivier | Mulberry Elementary School
Jennifer Danos | eLearning Houma
Kathy Abboud | St. Francis de Sales
Cathedral School
Jeanne-Claire Carrere | Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School
Brandon Giroir | Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School