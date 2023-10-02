Point of Vue’s People’s Choice Winners – Local

Locals know locals best.

We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We wanted to know what the People’s Choice was for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more! The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2023 places the voice of the people first! In over 80 categories, we asked you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche.

Through open online voting, we asked our community to share their “Point of Vue” by taking part in the People’s Choice process. Nominations took place from June 1- June 30, 2023 and voting took place from July 24 – August 4, 2023. You could only vote once (per email address) during the two week period. One vote per person is good enough to elect a president; it’s good enough for us to select a favorite!

The results listed in this issue are listed in their voted upon place order. While we allowed up to five options in each category, if five businesses were not nominated, we just rolled with it.

This issue is truly dedicated to our small businesses. Our overall goals with this contest and special issue were to increase traffic in your doors, bring in new customers and clients, and help your business to succeed in 2023! We hope you check out the businesses listed in this issue and support them!

Best Tourist Attraction

Greenwood Gator Farm and Tours

Cajun Man’s Swamp Tours and Adventures

Chauvin Sculpture Garden

Cajun Music Jam Session

Annie Miller’s Swamp Tours & Charters

Customer Service

Chick-fil-A Houma

Synergy Bank

Blooming Orchid Florist

Barker Honda

b1BANK

New Business (2022-23)

Nothing Bundt Cakes

BodybyThomas

Jabbys Pizza Thibodaux

Amplify-Events and Promotions

Bayou Black Treatment Plants and Construction

Nonprofit Organization

The Haven Inc.

Upside Downs

Bless Your Heart Nonprofit

Hache Grant Association

Cajun Music Preservation Society

Place for Kids to Have Fun

Da Swamp

Bayou Country Children’s Museum

Terrebonne Parish Library System

Bayou Black Recreation District 9

Kandi Lyn’s Cheer

Place to Work

Thibodaux Regional Health System

Terrebonne General Health System

Fletcher Technical Community College

Synergy Bank

Speech and Feeding Therapy

Preschool

Little Imaginations Developmental & Learning Center

St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School

Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School

Merry Oaks Preschool

G.D.C. Young Learners

Private School

Houma Christian School

Vandebilt Catholic High School

St. Genevieve Catholic Elementary School

St. Bernadette Catholic Elementary School

Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School

Teacher

Beth Olivier | Mulberry Elementary School

Jennifer Danos | eLearning Houma

Kathy Abboud | St. Francis de Sales

Cathedral School

Jeanne-Claire Carrere | Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School

Brandon Giroir | Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School