Point of Vue’s People’s Choice Winners – Local

October 2, 2023
 Locals know locals best. 

We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We wanted to know what the People’s Choice was for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more! The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2023 places the voice of the people first! In over 80 categories, we asked you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche. 


Through open online voting, we asked our community to share their “Point of Vue” by taking part in the People’s Choice process. Nominations took place from June 1- June 30, 2023 and voting took place from July 24 – August 4, 2023. You could only vote once (per email address) during the two week period. One vote per person is good enough to elect a president; it’s good enough for us to select a favorite! 

The results listed in this issue are listed in their voted upon place order. While we allowed up to five options in each category, if five businesses were not nominated, we just rolled with it. 

This issue is truly dedicated to our small businesses. Our overall goals with this contest and special issue were to increase traffic in your doors, bring in new customers and clients, and help your business to succeed in 2023! We hope you check out the businesses listed in this issue and support them! 


Best Tourist Attraction

Greenwood Gator Farm and Tours
Cajun Man’s Swamp Tours and Adventures
Chauvin Sculpture Garden
Cajun Music Jam Session
Annie Miller’s Swamp Tours & Charters

Customer Service

Chick-fil-A Houma
Synergy Bank
Blooming Orchid Florist
Barker Honda
b1BANK

New Business (2022-23)

Nothing Bundt Cakes
BodybyThomas
Jabbys Pizza Thibodaux
Amplify-Events and Promotions
Bayou Black Treatment Plants and Construction


Nonprofit Organization

The Haven Inc.
Upside Downs
Bless Your Heart Nonprofit
Hache Grant Association
Cajun Music Preservation Society

Place for Kids to Have Fun

Da Swamp
Bayou Country Children’s Museum
Terrebonne Parish Library System
Bayou Black Recreation District 9
Kandi Lyn’s Cheer

Place to Work

Thibodaux Regional Health System
Terrebonne General Health System
Fletcher Technical Community College
Synergy Bank
Speech and Feeding Therapy


Preschool

Little Imaginations Developmental & Learning Center
St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School
Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School
Merry Oaks Preschool
G.D.C. Young Learners

Private School

Houma Christian School
Vandebilt Catholic High School
St. Genevieve Catholic Elementary School
St. Bernadette Catholic Elementary School
Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School

Teacher

Beth Olivier | Mulberry Elementary School


Jennifer Danos | eLearning Houma

Kathy Abboud | St. Francis de Sales

Cathedral School


Jeanne-Claire Carrere | Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School

Brandon Giroir | Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School

 

Point of Vue
Point of Vue

