Point of Vue’s People’s Choice Winners – Services

Locals know locals best.
We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We wanted to know what the People’s Choice was for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more! The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2023 places the voice of the people first! In over 80 categories, we asked you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche.
Through open online voting, we asked our community to share their “Point of Vue” by taking part in the People’s Choice process. Nominations took place from June 1- June 30, 2023 and voting took place from July 24 – August 4, 2023. You could only vote once (per email address) during the two week period. One vote per person is good enough to elect a president; it’s good enough for us to select a favorite!
The results listed in this issue are listed in their voted upon place order. While we allowed up to five options in each category, if five businesses were not nominated, we just rolled with it.
This issue is truly dedicated to our small businesses. Our overall goals with this contest and special issue were to increase traffic in your doors, bring in new customers and clients, and help your business to succeed in 2023! We hope you check out the businesses listed in this issue and support them!
Accounting Firm
Watkins CPA, APC
Denise Bourg Accounting & Tax Services
Bourgeois Bennett CPA
M. Bergeron + Co. CPAs
John L. Breaux, CPA
Bank
Synergy Bank
South Louisiana Bank
Capital One
b1BANK
United Community Bank
Butcher
Bourgeois Meat Market
Cajun Meat Market
Bayou Boucherie Meat Market
Cannata’s
Bourgeois Smokehouse
Child Care
Little Imaginations Developmental & Learning Center
Houma First United Methodist Preschool
Little Arrows Learning Academy
Merry Oaks Preschool
Bumble Bee Daycare
Cleaning Services
Jani-King of South Louisiana
Sunny Days Cleaning Services
Enviro-Clean Services, Inc.
Healthy Home Cleaning Co.
ServiceMaster Quality Services
CPA
Denise Bourg, CPA
Michael Bergeron, CPA
John L. Breaux, CPA
Mark S. Felger, CPA
Ross Valure, CPA
Dance Studio
Tina Chauvin’s School Of Dance
Paddy Danos School of Dance
H3 Studios
Gerald Dishman’s Academy of Dance
JBH Dance Company
Driving School
South Lafourche Driving School
Dufrene Driving School
Vandebilt Catholic High School
Driver’s Education
Electrician
E-3 Electrical
Wire by Jake Electrical LLC
Ledet’s Electric And Home Improvement Repairs, LLC
J.C.’s Electrical Solutions
B2 Refrigeration
Funeral Home
Chauvin Funeral Home & Crematory
Samart Funeral Home
Thibodaux Funeral Home
Falgout Funeral Home
Ordoyne Funeral Home
Hair Salon
The Beauty Bar Salon
Bare Essentials Salon
Main Street Salon
Steel Fringe Salon
Ananda Organic Salon And Spa
Heating and Air
Trahan’s Heating & Air Conditioning
Target Temp, LLC
A&G Refrigeration
K&R Heating and Air
Coastal Mechanical Contractors
Home Builder/Contractor
Chris Ledet Homes
DeRoche Homes Inc
Ryan Dicharry | Dicharry Homes
Matherne Home Builders, LLC
Rob Hamilton Construction Inc.
Insurance Agency
Page Insurance
Jones Insurance
Rene Carreker | State Farm Insurance Agent
James Matassa | State Farm Insurance Agent
Chabert Insurance Agency, LLC
Insurance Agent
Ryan Page | Page Insurance
Ben Jones | Jones Insurance
Kade Luke | Allstate
Stacie Fanguy | State Farm Insurance
Kevin St Pe’ | Farm Bureau Insurance
Investment Firm
Jeff Bordelon | Magnolia Wealth Strategies
Hassell Wealth Management
Meyer Financial Group
Callais Capital Management
Flagship Wealth
Jeweler
Fakier Jewelers
Luckey’s Jewelers
Betty’s Birdsall Jewelry & Fine Gifts
Bueche’s Jewelry
Landscaper
Green Acres Nursery
Double Oak Garden Center
Angelo’s Landscaping Plus
Lancescaping
Landscape Logistics
Law Firm
The Stark Law Firm
Law Offices of William S. Bordelon
Broussard | Dove, APLC
Smitko Law, APLC
Watkins, Walker and Eroche Attorneys at Law
Lawyer
Rachel South Boquet
Jerri Smitko
Gene Gouaux
Dustin J. Pellegrin
Sye J. Broussard
Martial Arts
Tiger-Rock Martial Arts of Thibodaux
Extreme Mixed Martial Arts Houma
Next Generation Martial Arts
Houma Tang Soo Do
Mechanics
Keep it Rolling Car Care Center
Unlimited Maintenance & Repair
B&R Auto Service
Tuned By Norm
Adam’s Auto Care
Mortgage Lending Company
Synergy Bank
South Louisiana Bank
Assurance Financial
American South Mortgage Lending
Southwest Funding
Nail Salon
Majestic Nails
Neo Nail Spa
Kaitlyn Nail & Spa
Lavish Nail Spa
Eclat Spa
Personal Loans/Title Loans
Synergy Bank
South Louisiana Bank
Assurance Financial
Southern Loans, LLC
Lendmark Financial Services LLC
Pest Control
Fon’s Pest Management
LaJaunie’s Pest Control
Terminix Pest Control
J&J Exterminating
Rogers Pest Control
Pet Groomer
Jo Ann’s Furry Friends
Barkingham Palace Pet Grooming
Josie’s Grooming Service
Durocher Veterinary Clinic
East Side Barking Lot | Jade Courteaux
Photographer
Misty Leigh McElroy Photography
Petersen Studios
White Rabbit Photography
Bonnie Matassa Studios
WhimsyClo Photo
Plumber
Ken’s Plumbing & Heating Inc
Colonel’s Plumbing Repair, LLC
Coastal Mechanical Contractors
Burgard Plumbing & Heating Inc.
Bayou Black Treatment Plants and Construction
Real Estate Agency
Keller Williams Realty
Bayou Partners
Latter & Blum Canal & Main Realty
Donnes Real Estate
eXp Realty
Real Estate Agent
Kelli Guidry
Kristy Hebert Graham
Lauren Dehart
Shantelle Abshire
Seth Guillot
Real Estate Broker
Kelli Guidry
Debbie Chauvin
Stefany Deroche
Bill Boyd
Self-Storage
West Park Self Storage
Dependable Storage
PacMan Storage
Savanne Mini Storage
Old Fire Station Storage
Tattoo
Jamie Liner | Monarch Studios
Bobby Pitre | Sailor Bob’s Tattoo Parlor
Copperhead Tattoo
Orca Tattoo
Hidden Dimension Studio
Tire Shop
Chabill’s Tire & Auto Service
Superior Tire Service, Inc.
Nam’s Tire Service
Downtown Tire LLC
Barker Honda
Tree Services
Tree-a-nator
Andy’s Tree Service
B. Landry’s Tree Service
Messina’s Lawn & Tree Maintenance
Veterinarian
Marcello Veterinary Hospital
Ridgefield Animal Hospital
Walther Animal Clinic
Durocher Veterinary Clinic
Bayou Cane Veterinary Hospital