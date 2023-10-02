Point of Vue’s People’s Choice Winners – Services

Locals know locals best.

We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We wanted to know what the People’s Choice was for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more! The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2023 places the voice of the people first! In over 80 categories, we asked you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche.

Through open online voting, we asked our community to share their “Point of Vue” by taking part in the People’s Choice process. Nominations took place from June 1- June 30, 2023 and voting took place from July 24 – August 4, 2023. You could only vote once (per email address) during the two week period. One vote per person is good enough to elect a president; it’s good enough for us to select a favorite!

The results listed in this issue are listed in their voted upon place order. While we allowed up to five options in each category, if five businesses were not nominated, we just rolled with it.

This issue is truly dedicated to our small businesses. Our overall goals with this contest and special issue were to increase traffic in your doors, bring in new customers and clients, and help your business to succeed in 2023! We hope you check out the businesses listed in this issue and support them!

Accounting Firm

Watkins CPA, APC

Denise Bourg Accounting & Tax Services

Bourgeois Bennett CPA

M. Bergeron + Co. CPAs

John L. Breaux, CPA

Bank

Synergy Bank

South Louisiana Bank

Capital One

b1BANK

United Community Bank

Butcher

Bourgeois Meat Market

Cajun Meat Market

Bayou Boucherie Meat Market

Cannata’s

Bourgeois Smokehouse

Child Care

Little Imaginations Developmental & Learning Center

Houma First United Methodist Preschool

Little Arrows Learning Academy

Merry Oaks Preschool

Bumble Bee Daycare

Cleaning Services

Jani-King of South Louisiana

Sunny Days Cleaning Services

Enviro-Clean Services, Inc.

Healthy Home Cleaning Co.

ServiceMaster Quality Services

CPA

Denise Bourg, CPA

Michael Bergeron, CPA

John L. Breaux, CPA

Mark S. Felger, CPA

Ross Valure, CPA

Dance Studio

Tina Chauvin’s School Of Dance

Paddy Danos School of Dance

H3 Studios

Gerald Dishman’s Academy of Dance

JBH Dance Company

Driving School

South Lafourche Driving School

Dufrene Driving School

Vandebilt Catholic High School

Driver’s Education

Electrician

E-3 Electrical

Wire by Jake Electrical LLC

Ledet’s Electric And Home Improvement Repairs, LLC

J.C.’s Electrical Solutions

B2 Refrigeration

Funeral Home

Chauvin Funeral Home & Crematory

Samart Funeral Home

Thibodaux Funeral Home

Falgout Funeral Home

Ordoyne Funeral Home

Hair Salon

The Beauty Bar Salon

Bare Essentials Salon

Main Street Salon

Steel Fringe Salon

Ananda Organic Salon And Spa

Heating and Air

Trahan’s Heating & Air Conditioning

Target Temp, LLC

A&G Refrigeration

K&R Heating and Air

Coastal Mechanical Contractors

Home Builder/Contractor

Chris Ledet Homes

DeRoche Homes Inc

Ryan Dicharry | Dicharry Homes

Matherne Home Builders, LLC

Rob Hamilton Construction Inc.

Insurance Agency

Page Insurance

Jones Insurance

Rene Carreker | State Farm Insurance Agent

James Matassa | State Farm Insurance Agent

Chabert Insurance Agency, LLC

Insurance Agent

Ryan Page | Page Insurance

Ben Jones | Jones Insurance

Kade Luke | Allstate

Stacie Fanguy | State Farm Insurance

Kevin St Pe’ | Farm Bureau Insurance

Investment Firm

Jeff Bordelon | Magnolia Wealth Strategies

Hassell Wealth Management

Meyer Financial Group

Callais Capital Management

Flagship Wealth

Jeweler

Fakier Jewelers

Luckey’s Jewelers

Betty’s Birdsall Jewelry & Fine Gifts

Bueche’s Jewelry

Landscaper

Green Acres Nursery

Double Oak Garden Center

Angelo’s Landscaping Plus

Lancescaping

Landscape Logistics

Law Firm

The Stark Law Firm

Law Offices of William S. Bordelon

Broussard | Dove, APLC

Smitko Law, APLC

Watkins, Walker and Eroche Attorneys at Law

Lawyer

Rachel South Boquet

Jerri Smitko

Gene Gouaux

Dustin J. Pellegrin

Sye J. Broussard

Martial Arts

Tiger-Rock Martial Arts of Thibodaux

Extreme Mixed Martial Arts Houma

Next Generation Martial Arts

Houma Tang Soo Do

Mechanics

Keep it Rolling Car Care Center

Unlimited Maintenance & Repair

B&R Auto Service

Tuned By Norm

Adam’s Auto Care

Mortgage Lending Company

Synergy Bank

South Louisiana Bank

Assurance Financial

American South Mortgage Lending

Southwest Funding

Nail Salon

Majestic Nails

Neo Nail Spa

Kaitlyn Nail & Spa

Lavish Nail Spa

Eclat Spa

Personal Loans/Title Loans

Synergy Bank

South Louisiana Bank

Assurance Financial

Southern Loans, LLC

Lendmark Financial Services LLC

Pest Control

Fon’s Pest Management

LaJaunie’s Pest Control

Terminix Pest Control

J&J Exterminating

Rogers Pest Control

Pet Groomer

Jo Ann’s Furry Friends

Barkingham Palace Pet Grooming

Josie’s Grooming Service

Durocher Veterinary Clinic

East Side Barking Lot | Jade Courteaux

Photographer

Misty Leigh McElroy Photography

Petersen Studios

White Rabbit Photography

Bonnie Matassa Studios

WhimsyClo Photo

Plumber

Ken’s Plumbing & Heating Inc

Colonel’s Plumbing Repair, LLC

Coastal Mechanical Contractors

Burgard Plumbing & Heating Inc.

Bayou Black Treatment Plants and Construction

Real Estate Agency

Keller Williams Realty

Bayou Partners

Latter & Blum Canal & Main Realty

Donnes Real Estate

eXp Realty

Real Estate Agent

Kelli Guidry

Kristy Hebert Graham

Lauren Dehart

Shantelle Abshire

Seth Guillot

Real Estate Broker

Kelli Guidry

Debbie Chauvin

Stefany Deroche

Bill Boyd

Self-Storage

West Park Self Storage

Dependable Storage

PacMan Storage

Savanne Mini Storage

Old Fire Station Storage

Tattoo

Jamie Liner | Monarch Studios

Bobby Pitre | Sailor Bob’s Tattoo Parlor

Copperhead Tattoo

Orca Tattoo

Hidden Dimension Studio

Tire Shop

Chabill’s Tire & Auto Service

Superior Tire Service, Inc.

Nam’s Tire Service

Downtown Tire LLC

Barker Honda

Tree Services

Tree-a-nator

Andy’s Tree Service

B. Landry’s Tree Service

Messina’s Lawn & Tree Maintenance

Veterinarian

Marcello Veterinary Hospital

Ridgefield Animal Hospital

Walther Animal Clinic

Durocher Veterinary Clinic

Bayou Cane Veterinary Hospital