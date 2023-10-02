Point of Vue’s People’s Choice Winners – Shopping

October 2, 2023
October 2, 2023

Locals know locals best.

We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We wanted to know what the People’s Choice was for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more! The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2023 places the voice of the people first! In over 80 categories, we asked you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche.

Through open online voting, we asked our community to share their “Point of Vue” by taking part in the People’s Choice process. Nominations took place from June 1- June 30, 2023 and voting took place from July 24 – August 4, 2023. You could only vote once (per email address) during the two week period. One vote per person is good enough to elect a president; it’s good enough for us to select a favorite!


The results listed in this issue are listed in their voted upon place order. While we allowed up to five options in each category, if five businesses were not nominated, we just rolled with it.

This issue is truly dedicated to our small businesses. Our overall goals with this contest and special issue were to increase traffic in your doors, bring in new customers and clients, and help your business to succeed in 2023! We hope you check out the businesses listed in this issue and support them!

Appliance Store

Rod’s Superstore
Lynn’s Interiors
Billy’s Best Brands Plus
Richard’s Kitchen Store
Precision Appliances LLC


Boat Dealer

H & H Marine
Dagate’s Marine, Inc.
Pellegrin Marine, Inc.
G&F Sporting Center
Evolution Marine

Children’s Clothing

Paisley Park Resale
GG’s Children’s Boutique
Lil’ Sweet Pea’s Boutique
Miss Sew It All
4L Mercantile

Flooring/Carpeting/Tile

Dishman Flooring & Interiors
Perque Flooring
Morrison Terrebonne Lumber
Chauvin Brothers, Inc.
Huot’s Flooring


Florist

Blooming Orchid Florist
Attitudes-N-Designs
Nick J Hebert Interior and Event Design
House of Flowers of Houma, Inc.
The Floral Hive Design Co

Furniture Store

Louis Mohana Furniture
Lynn’s Interiors
Landmark Home Furnishings
Nick J Hebert Interior and Event Design
Wesley Landeche Sales & Service

Grocery Store

Rouses Markets
L&N Food Store
Cannata’s
Bourg Supermarket
Marcel’s Supermarket


Hardware

Morrison Terrebonne Lumber
Chauvin Brothers, Inc.
B&B Hardware & Rental
Kerry’s Hardware
The Hardware Store

Jewelry

Fakier Jewelers
Luckey’s Jewelers
Outside and In
The Vane Studio
Chic Chateau Interiors and Gifts

Lawn Equipment

Tractor Supply Co.
Neil’s Small Engine Inc
Performance Powersports
Southern Power & Equipment LLC


Men’s Clothing

Johnny’s Men’s Shop
4L Mercantile
JR & GLENN

New Car Dealership

Greg LeBlanc Toyota
Terrebonne Ford
Barker Buick GMC
Barker Honda
Southland Dodge

Outdoor Outfitters

Songy’s Sporting Goods
4L Mercantile
Brute Force Firearms


Shoe Store

Felger’s Footwear
Shoe Shi Boutique
4L Mercantile
Break The Trend Boutique

Speciality/Gift Store

Outside and In
Deep South Oil & Vinegar
4L Mercantile
South Coast Baby Company
Southdown Museum Gift Shop

Toy Store

Hi-5 Toys Candy Party
South Coast Baby Company


Used Car

Barker Honda
Terrebonne Lincoln
Affordable Autos
Uncle Ronnie’s Auto LLC
Barker Mazda

Women’s Clothing

JuJu’s Boutique
Dear Boutique
4L Mercantile
Ember & Eve Boutique
The Bridal Corner

