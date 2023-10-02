Point of Vue’s People’s Choice Winners – Shopping

Point of Vue’s People’s Choice Winners – HealthOctober 2, 2023
Locals know locals best.
We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We wanted to know what the People’s Choice was for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more! The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2023 places the voice of the people first! In over 80 categories, we asked you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche.
Through open online voting, we asked our community to share their “Point of Vue” by taking part in the People’s Choice process. Nominations took place from June 1- June 30, 2023 and voting took place from July 24 – August 4, 2023. You could only vote once (per email address) during the two week period. One vote per person is good enough to elect a president; it’s good enough for us to select a favorite!
The results listed in this issue are listed in their voted upon place order. While we allowed up to five options in each category, if five businesses were not nominated, we just rolled with it.
This issue is truly dedicated to our small businesses. Our overall goals with this contest and special issue were to increase traffic in your doors, bring in new customers and clients, and help your business to succeed in 2023! We hope you check out the businesses listed in this issue and support them!
Appliance Store
Rod’s Superstore
Lynn’s Interiors
Billy’s Best Brands Plus
Richard’s Kitchen Store
Precision Appliances LLC
Boat Dealer
H & H Marine
Dagate’s Marine, Inc.
Pellegrin Marine, Inc.
G&F Sporting Center
Evolution Marine
Children’s Clothing
Paisley Park Resale
GG’s Children’s Boutique
Lil’ Sweet Pea’s Boutique
Miss Sew It All
4L Mercantile
Flooring/Carpeting/Tile
Dishman Flooring & Interiors
Perque Flooring
Morrison Terrebonne Lumber
Chauvin Brothers, Inc.
Huot’s Flooring
Florist
Blooming Orchid Florist
Attitudes-N-Designs
Nick J Hebert Interior and Event Design
House of Flowers of Houma, Inc.
The Floral Hive Design Co
Furniture Store
Louis Mohana Furniture
Lynn’s Interiors
Landmark Home Furnishings
Nick J Hebert Interior and Event Design
Wesley Landeche Sales & Service
Grocery Store
Rouses Markets
L&N Food Store
Cannata’s
Bourg Supermarket
Marcel’s Supermarket
Hardware
Morrison Terrebonne Lumber
Chauvin Brothers, Inc.
B&B Hardware & Rental
Kerry’s Hardware
The Hardware Store
Jewelry
Fakier Jewelers
Luckey’s Jewelers
Outside and In
The Vane Studio
Chic Chateau Interiors and Gifts
Lawn Equipment
Tractor Supply Co.
Neil’s Small Engine Inc
Performance Powersports
Southern Power & Equipment LLC
Men’s Clothing
Johnny’s Men’s Shop
4L Mercantile
JR & GLENN
New Car Dealership
Greg LeBlanc Toyota
Terrebonne Ford
Barker Buick GMC
Barker Honda
Southland Dodge
Outdoor Outfitters
Songy’s Sporting Goods
4L Mercantile
Brute Force Firearms
Shoe Store
Felger’s Footwear
Shoe Shi Boutique
4L Mercantile
Break The Trend Boutique
Speciality/Gift Store
Outside and In
Deep South Oil & Vinegar
4L Mercantile
South Coast Baby Company
Southdown Museum Gift Shop
Toy Store
Hi-5 Toys Candy Party
South Coast Baby Company
Used Car
Barker Honda
Terrebonne Lincoln
Affordable Autos
Uncle Ronnie’s Auto LLC
Barker Mazda
Women’s Clothing
JuJu’s Boutique
Dear Boutique
4L Mercantile
Ember & Eve Boutique
The Bridal Corner