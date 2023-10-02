Point of Vue’s People’s Choice Winners – Shopping

Locals know locals best.

We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We wanted to know what the People’s Choice was for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more! The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2023 places the voice of the people first! In over 80 categories, we asked you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche.

Through open online voting, we asked our community to share their “Point of Vue” by taking part in the People’s Choice process. Nominations took place from June 1- June 30, 2023 and voting took place from July 24 – August 4, 2023. You could only vote once (per email address) during the two week period. One vote per person is good enough to elect a president; it’s good enough for us to select a favorite!

The results listed in this issue are listed in their voted upon place order. While we allowed up to five options in each category, if five businesses were not nominated, we just rolled with it.

This issue is truly dedicated to our small businesses. Our overall goals with this contest and special issue were to increase traffic in your doors, bring in new customers and clients, and help your business to succeed in 2023! We hope you check out the businesses listed in this issue and support them!

Appliance Store

Rod’s Superstore

Lynn’s Interiors

Billy’s Best Brands Plus

Richard’s Kitchen Store

Precision Appliances LLC

Boat Dealer

H & H Marine

Dagate’s Marine, Inc.

Pellegrin Marine, Inc.

G&F Sporting Center

Evolution Marine

Children’s Clothing

Paisley Park Resale

GG’s Children’s Boutique

Lil’ Sweet Pea’s Boutique

Miss Sew It All

4L Mercantile

Flooring/Carpeting/Tile

Dishman Flooring & Interiors

Perque Flooring

Morrison Terrebonne Lumber

Chauvin Brothers, Inc.

Huot’s Flooring

Florist

Blooming Orchid Florist

Attitudes-N-Designs

Nick J Hebert Interior and Event Design

House of Flowers of Houma, Inc.

The Floral Hive Design Co

Furniture Store

Louis Mohana Furniture

Lynn’s Interiors

Landmark Home Furnishings

Nick J Hebert Interior and Event Design

Wesley Landeche Sales & Service

Grocery Store

Rouses Markets

L&N Food Store

Cannata’s

Bourg Supermarket

Marcel’s Supermarket

Hardware

Morrison Terrebonne Lumber

Chauvin Brothers, Inc.

B&B Hardware & Rental

Kerry’s Hardware

The Hardware Store

Jewelry

Fakier Jewelers

Luckey’s Jewelers

Outside and In

The Vane Studio

Chic Chateau Interiors and Gifts

Lawn Equipment

Tractor Supply Co.

Neil’s Small Engine Inc

Performance Powersports

Southern Power & Equipment LLC

Men’s Clothing

Johnny’s Men’s Shop

4L Mercantile

JR & GLENN

New Car Dealership

Greg LeBlanc Toyota

Terrebonne Ford

Barker Buick GMC

Barker Honda

Southland Dodge

Outdoor Outfitters

Songy’s Sporting Goods

4L Mercantile

Brute Force Firearms

Shoe Store

Felger’s Footwear

Shoe Shi Boutique

4L Mercantile

Break The Trend Boutique

Speciality/Gift Store

Outside and In

Deep South Oil & Vinegar

4L Mercantile

South Coast Baby Company

Southdown Museum Gift Shop

Toy Store

Hi-5 Toys Candy Party

South Coast Baby Company

Used Car

Barker Honda

Terrebonne Lincoln

Affordable Autos

Uncle Ronnie’s Auto LLC

Barker Mazda

Women’s Clothing

JuJu’s Boutique

Dear Boutique

4L Mercantile

Ember & Eve Boutique

The Bridal Corner