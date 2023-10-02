Point of Vue’s People’s Choice Winners – Sports and Fitness

Locals know locals best.

We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We wanted to know what the People’s Choice was for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more! The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2023 places the voice of the people first! In over 80 categories, we asked you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche.

Through open online voting, we asked our community to share their “Point of Vue” by taking part in the People’s Choice process. Nominations took place from June 1- June 30, 2023 and voting took place from July 24 – August 4, 2023. You could only vote once (per email address) during the two week period. One vote per person is good enough to elect a president; it’s good enough for us to select a favorite!

The results listed in this issue are listed in their voted upon place order. While we allowed up to five options in each category, if five businesses were not nominated, we just rolled with it.

This issue is truly dedicated to our small businesses. Our overall goals with this contest and special issue were to increase traffic in your doors, bring in new customers and clients, and help your business to succeed in 2023! We hope you check out the businesses listed in this issue and support them!

Golf Course

Ellendale Country Club

Bayou Country Club

LaTour Golf Club

Atchafalaya Golf Course

Gym/Health & Fitness Club

Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center

Terrebonne General Sports Performance Training Center

Powerhouse Gym Of Houma

CrossFit HomeBrew

Houma Health and Wellness

Yoga Studio

Root2Rise

Houma Health and Wellness

Everlimitless Yoga

Anelas Yoga & Wellness Center

M Power Yoga Studio