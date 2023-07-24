POV People’s Choice: Nominees in Arts & Entertainment; Local; Sports Categories

Locals know locals best!

We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We want to know what the People’s Choice is for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more!

The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2023 places the voice of the people first! In over 80 categories, we ask you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche.

Voting will take place from July 24 – August 4. You can only vote ONCE for your favorites during the voting period, so make it count! Vote now at www.povhouma.com.

Winners will be shared in the October issue of Point of Vue.

No more cookie cutter contests run by national companies.

Let the locals take care of business!

Category: Arts & Entertainment

Festivals Rougarou Festival Bayou King Cake Festival Acadia Music Fest Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie Thibodeauxville Local Band/Musician Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous Casey & Johnny Caniacs Joe Stark Foret Tradition Local Event MawMaw Walker Southdown Marketplace Market at the Marina Big Boy Cook-off Luminate Houma Place to Hear Live Music La Carreta On the Canal Bar Cajun Critters Bayou Terrebonne Distillers French Food Festival

Category: Local

Place for Kids to Have Fun Da Swamp Bayou Country Children’s Museum Terrebonne Parish Library System Bayou Black Park (Rec 9) Kandi Lynn’s Cheer Gym Place to Work Terrebonne General Health System Fletcher Technical Community College Synergy Bank Thibodaux Regional Health System Speech and Feeding Therapy Nonprofit Organization The Haven Bless Your Heart Cajun Music Preservation Society Hache Grant Association Upside Downs New Business (2022-23) Amplify Events and Promotions Nothing Bundt Cakes Bayou Black Treatment Plant, LLC Body By Thomas Jabby’s Pizza – Thibodaux Private School Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School Houma Christian Vandebilt Catholic High School St. Bernadette Elementary School St. Genevieve Elementary School Teacher Brandon Giroir – St. Matthew’s Jeanne Claire Carrere – St. Matthew’s Beth Olivier – Mulberry Jennifer Danos – eLearning Kathy Abboud – St. Francis de Sales Best Tourist Attraction Greenwood Gator Farm Annie Miller Swamp Tour Cajun Music Jam Chauvin Sculpture Garden A Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour Preschool Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School Little Imaginations GDC Merry Oaks St. Francis de Sales Customer Service Synergy Bank Chick-fil-A Houma Blooming Orchid Florist B1 Bank Barker Honda

Category: Sports