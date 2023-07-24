POV People’s Choice: Nominees in Arts & Entertainment; Local; Sports Categories

July 24, 2023
July 24, 2023

Locals know locals best!

We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We want to know what the People’s Choice is for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more!


The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2023 places the voice of the people first! In over 80 categories, we ask you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche.

Voting will take place from July 24 – August 4. You can only vote ONCE for your favorites during the voting period, so make it count! Vote now at www.povhouma.com.

Winners will be shared in the October issue of Point of Vue.


No more cookie cutter contests run by national companies.

Let the locals take care of business!

 

 

Category: Arts & Entertainment

Festivals
Rougarou Festival
Bayou King Cake Festival
Acadia Music Fest
Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie
Thibodeauxville
Local Band/Musician
Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous
Casey & Johnny
Caniacs
Joe Stark
Foret Tradition
Local Event
MawMaw Walker
Southdown Marketplace
Market at the Marina
Big Boy Cook-off
Luminate Houma
Place to Hear Live Music
La Carreta
On the Canal Bar
Cajun Critters
Bayou Terrebonne Distillers
French Food Festival

 

Category: Local

Place for Kids to Have Fun
Da Swamp
Bayou Country Children’s Museum
Terrebonne Parish Library System
Bayou Black Park (Rec 9)
Kandi Lynn’s Cheer Gym
Place to Work
Terrebonne General Health System
Fletcher Technical Community College
Synergy Bank
Thibodaux Regional Health System
Speech and Feeding Therapy
Nonprofit Organization
The Haven
Bless Your Heart
Cajun Music Preservation Society
Hache Grant Association
Upside Downs
New Business (2022-23)
Amplify Events and Promotions
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Bayou Black Treatment Plant, LLC
Body By Thomas
Jabby’s Pizza – Thibodaux
Private School
Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School
Houma Christian
Vandebilt Catholic High School
St. Bernadette Elementary School
St. Genevieve Elementary School
Teacher
Brandon Giroir – St. Matthew’s
Jeanne Claire Carrere – St. Matthew’s
Beth Olivier – Mulberry
Jennifer Danos – eLearning
Kathy Abboud – St. Francis de Sales
Best Tourist Attraction
Greenwood Gator Farm
Annie Miller Swamp Tour
Cajun Music Jam
Chauvin Sculpture Garden
A Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour
Preschool
Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School
Little Imaginations
GDC
Merry Oaks
St. Francis de Sales
Customer Service
Synergy Bank
Chick-fil-A Houma
Blooming Orchid Florist
B1 Bank
Barker Honda

 

Category: Sports

Golf Course
Ellendale Country Club
Bayou Country Club
Atchafalaya Golf Course at Ildewild
La Tour Golf Club
Gym/Health & Fitness Club
Terrebonne General Sports Performance Training Center
CrossFit HomeBrew
Powerhouse Gym of Houma
Wellness Center of Thibodaux Regional
Houma Health and Wellness
Yoga
Root 2 Rise
M Power Yoga
Anela’s
Houma Health and Wellness
409 Fitness
Mary Ditch
