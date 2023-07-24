POV People’s Choice: Nominees in Arts & Entertainment; Local; Sports Categories

Locals know locals best!
We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We want to know what the People’s Choice is for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more!
The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2023 places the voice of the people first! In over 80 categories, we ask you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche.
Voting will take place from July 24 – August 4. You can only vote ONCE for your favorites during the voting period, so make it count! Vote now at www.povhouma.com.
Winners will be shared in the October issue of Point of Vue.
No more cookie cutter contests run by national companies.
Let the locals take care of business!
|Festivals
|Rougarou Festival
|Bayou King Cake Festival
|Acadia Music Fest
|Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie
|Thibodeauxville
|Local Band/Musician
|Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous
|Casey & Johnny
|Caniacs
|Joe Stark
|Foret Tradition
|Local Event
|MawMaw Walker
|Southdown Marketplace
|Market at the Marina
|Big Boy Cook-off
|Luminate Houma
|Place to Hear Live Music
|La Carreta
|On the Canal Bar
|Cajun Critters
|Bayou Terrebonne Distillers
|French Food Festival
|Place for Kids to Have Fun
|Da Swamp
|Bayou Country Children’s Museum
|Terrebonne Parish Library System
|Bayou Black Park (Rec 9)
|Kandi Lynn’s Cheer Gym
|Place to Work
|Terrebonne General Health System
|Fletcher Technical Community College
|Synergy Bank
|Thibodaux Regional Health System
|Speech and Feeding Therapy
|Nonprofit Organization
|The Haven
|Bless Your Heart
|Cajun Music Preservation Society
|Hache Grant Association
|Upside Downs
|New Business (2022-23)
|Amplify Events and Promotions
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|Bayou Black Treatment Plant, LLC
|Body By Thomas
|Jabby’s Pizza – Thibodaux
|Private School
|Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School
|Houma Christian
|Vandebilt Catholic High School
|St. Bernadette Elementary School
|St. Genevieve Elementary School
|Teacher
|Brandon Giroir – St. Matthew’s
|Jeanne Claire Carrere – St. Matthew’s
|Beth Olivier – Mulberry
|Jennifer Danos – eLearning
|Kathy Abboud – St. Francis de Sales
|Best Tourist Attraction
|Greenwood Gator Farm
|Annie Miller Swamp Tour
|Cajun Music Jam
|Chauvin Sculpture Garden
|A Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour
|Preschool
|Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School
|Little Imaginations
|GDC
|Merry Oaks
|St. Francis de Sales
|Customer Service
|Synergy Bank
|Chick-fil-A Houma
|Blooming Orchid Florist
|B1 Bank
|Barker Honda
|Golf Course
|Ellendale Country Club
|Bayou Country Club
|Atchafalaya Golf Course at Ildewild
|La Tour Golf Club
|Gym/Health & Fitness Club
|Terrebonne General Sports Performance Training Center
|CrossFit HomeBrew
|Powerhouse Gym of Houma
|Wellness Center of Thibodaux Regional
|Houma Health and Wellness
|Yoga
|Root 2 Rise
|M Power Yoga
|Anela’s
|Houma Health and Wellness
|409 Fitness