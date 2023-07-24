POV People’s Choice: Nominees in Eating and Drinking Category

POV People’s Choice: Nominees in Services Category
July 24, 2023
LPPL takes a bite out of Shark Week
July 24, 2023

Locals know locals best!

We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We want to know what the People’s Choice is for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more!


The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2023 places the voice of the people first! In over 80 categories, we ask you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche.

Voting will take place from July 24 – August 4. You can only vote ONCE for your favorites during the voting period, so make it count! Vote now at www.povhouma.com.

Winners will be shared in the October issue of Point of Vue.


No more cookie cutter contests run by national companies.

Let the locals take care of business!

 

 

Category: Eating and Drinking

Bakery
Best Bakery
Chez Bakery
Sweet Envy
Ninettes
Rouses
BBQ
Big Mike’s
BBQ City
Honest Abe’s
BuyU BBQ
Bar
Mahony’s
Cinclare
On the Canal
Southdown Bar
La Carreta
Bartender
Jeffery Markle at Cinclare
Ashley N at Mahony’s
Ashley Renee at Androgyny
Cassie Hagen at La Carreta
Kierra at The Red Goose
Bloody Mary
Spahr’s
Spigot’s
The Shack of Houma
Lumiere
Copeland’s
Breakfast
Spahr’s
Downtown Jeaux
Lumiere
NadieB’s Taste of HomeAH
NY Bagel
Brunch
Spigot’s
Lumiere
Grady V’s
Spahr’s
La Carreta
Chef (Name & Place)
Dani Guillot & Logan Boudreaux at Cinclare
Nadia Burrell at NadieB’s Taste of HomeAh
Brent Daigle at Grady V’s
Kevin Templet at Fremin’s
Lindsay Mason at Cristiano’s
Chinese Food
Golden Dragon
Chinese Gourmet
Hong Kong
Ocean Star
Happy Gardens

 

Chicken Wings
B&B Wings
Trap Seafood & Wings
Golden Wingz
Wingstop
NadieB’s Taste of HomeAH
Coffeehouse
Downtown Jeaux
Jeaux on the Geaux
PJ’s
Sweet Envy
CC’s Coffeehouse
Food Truck
Sweet Kravings Donut
Flami Nguyen
Deep South Fusion
Mai Kitchen
Bayou Savage
Fried Chicken
Bayou Delight
Lumiere
Golden Wingz
Copeland’s
Ceana’s Cajun Cooking
Gumbo
Abear’s
Off the Hook
Le Bon Mange
Politz
The Shack of Houma
Hamburger
Ground Pati
Big Mike’s BBQ
Watergrill
Off the Hook
Gina’s at the Legion
Health Food/Drink
Body by Thomas
Bare Essentials
Nutrition Wonderland
Sage Nutrition
Salad Station – Thibodaux
Ice Cream/Yogurt
Zack’s
Scarlet Scoop
Baskin Robbins
Brooke’s SnoWorld
Snackatory
King Cake
Cannata’s
Best Bakery
Rouses
Bourg Supermarket
Mr. Ronnie’s

 

Kid-Friendly Restaurant
Rotolo’s
Cajun Critters
Pepper’s Pizzeria
Abear’s
Your Pie
Japanese Food
Zen
Osaka
Ichiban
Kyoto
Sakura
Italian Food
Cristiano’s
Sicily’s
Milano
Red Fish Pizza
West Main Pizza & Spaghetti
Margarita
La Carreta
La Casa Del Sol (Houma)
El Paso (Houma)
Herradura
Grady V’s
Mexican Food
La Carrete
La Casa Del Sol (Houma)
El Paso (Houma)
Herradura
Papi Cheo
Outdoor Patio
La Carreta
Lumiere
Cristiano’s
Downtown Jeaux
Cajun Critters
Pizza
Pepper’s Pizzeria
West Main Pizza & Spaghetti
Red Fish Pizza
Rotolo’s
Your Pie
Salad
Castalano’s
531 Liberty
Rotolo’s
Grady V’s
Walk-On’s
Seafood Restaurant
Cajun Critters
The Shack of Houma
Big Al’s
Spahr’s
Boudreaux and Thibodeaux’s

 

Soul Food
NadieB’s Taste of HomeAH
Grady V’s
Charley’s Kitchen
Golden Wingz
PVO
Sweets/Dessert (non-bakery)
Crumbl Cookies
Zack’s
Lumiere – Carrot Cake
Dipping for a Cause
Charley’s Kitchen
Thai/Vietnamese Food
Song Phi Nong
Siam House
Mary Ditch
