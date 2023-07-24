POV People’s Choice: Nominees in Eating and Drinking Category

Locals know locals best!
We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We want to know what the People’s Choice is for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more!
The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2023 places the voice of the people first! In over 80 categories, we ask you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche.
Voting will take place from July 24 – August 4. You can only vote ONCE for your favorites during the voting period, so make it count! Vote now at www.povhouma.com.
Winners will be shared in the October issue of Point of Vue.
No more cookie cutter contests run by national companies.
Let the locals take care of business!
|Bakery
|Best Bakery
|Chez Bakery
|Sweet Envy
|Ninettes
|Rouses
|BBQ
|Big Mike’s
|BBQ City
|Honest Abe’s
|BuyU BBQ
|Bar
|Mahony’s
|Cinclare
|On the Canal
|Southdown Bar
|La Carreta
|Bartender
|Jeffery Markle at Cinclare
|Ashley N at Mahony’s
|Ashley Renee at Androgyny
|Cassie Hagen at La Carreta
|Kierra at The Red Goose
|Bloody Mary
|Spahr’s
|Spigot’s
|The Shack of Houma
|Lumiere
|Copeland’s
|Breakfast
|Spahr’s
|Downtown Jeaux
|Lumiere
|NadieB’s Taste of HomeAH
|NY Bagel
|Brunch
|Spigot’s
|Lumiere
|Grady V’s
|Spahr’s
|La Carreta
|Chef (Name & Place)
|
Dani Guillot & Logan Boudreaux at Cinclare
|
Nadia Burrell at NadieB’s Taste of HomeAh
|Brent Daigle at Grady V’s
|Kevin Templet at Fremin’s
|Lindsay Mason at Cristiano’s
|Chinese Food
|Golden Dragon
|Chinese Gourmet
|Hong Kong
|Ocean Star
|Happy Gardens
|Chicken Wings
|B&B Wings
|Trap Seafood & Wings
|Golden Wingz
|Wingstop
|NadieB’s Taste of HomeAH
|Coffeehouse
|Downtown Jeaux
|Jeaux on the Geaux
|PJ’s
|Sweet Envy
|CC’s Coffeehouse
|Food Truck
|Sweet Kravings Donut
|Flami Nguyen
|Deep South Fusion
|Mai Kitchen
|Bayou Savage
|Fried Chicken
|Bayou Delight
|Lumiere
|Golden Wingz
|Copeland’s
|Ceana’s Cajun Cooking
|Gumbo
|Abear’s
|Off the Hook
|Le Bon Mange
|Politz
|The Shack of Houma
|Hamburger
|Ground Pati
|Big Mike’s BBQ
|Watergrill
|Off the Hook
|Gina’s at the Legion
|Health Food/Drink
|Body by Thomas
|Bare Essentials
|Nutrition Wonderland
|Sage Nutrition
|Salad Station – Thibodaux
|Ice Cream/Yogurt
|Zack’s
|Scarlet Scoop
|Baskin Robbins
|Brooke’s SnoWorld
|Snackatory
|King Cake
|Cannata’s
|Best Bakery
|Rouses
|Bourg Supermarket
|Mr. Ronnie’s
|Kid-Friendly Restaurant
|Rotolo’s
|Cajun Critters
|Pepper’s Pizzeria
|Abear’s
|Your Pie
|Japanese Food
|Zen
|Osaka
|Ichiban
|Kyoto
|Sakura
|Italian Food
|Cristiano’s
|Sicily’s
|Milano
|Red Fish Pizza
|West Main Pizza & Spaghetti
|Margarita
|La Carreta
|La Casa Del Sol (Houma)
|El Paso (Houma)
|Herradura
|Grady V’s
|Mexican Food
|La Carrete
|La Casa Del Sol (Houma)
|El Paso (Houma)
|Herradura
|Papi Cheo
|Outdoor Patio
|La Carreta
|Lumiere
|Cristiano’s
|Downtown Jeaux
|Cajun Critters
|Pizza
|Pepper’s Pizzeria
|West Main Pizza & Spaghetti
|Red Fish Pizza
|Rotolo’s
|Your Pie
|Salad
|Castalano’s
|531 Liberty
|Rotolo’s
|Grady V’s
|Walk-On’s
|Seafood Restaurant
|Cajun Critters
|The Shack of Houma
|Big Al’s
|Spahr’s
|Boudreaux and Thibodeaux’s
|Soul Food
|NadieB’s Taste of HomeAH
|Grady V’s
|Charley’s Kitchen
|Golden Wingz
|PVO
|Sweets/Dessert (non-bakery)
|Crumbl Cookies
|Zack’s
|Lumiere – Carrot Cake
|Dipping for a Cause
|Charley’s Kitchen
|Thai/Vietnamese Food
|Song Phi Nong
|Siam House