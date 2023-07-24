POV People’s Choice: Nominees in Eating and Drinking Category

Locals know locals best!

We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We want to know what the People’s Choice is for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more!

The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2023 places the voice of the people first! In over 80 categories, we ask you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche.

Voting will take place from July 24 – August 4. You can only vote ONCE for your favorites during the voting period, so make it count! Vote now at www.povhouma.com.

Winners will be shared in the October issue of Point of Vue.

No more cookie cutter contests run by national companies.

Let the locals take care of business!

Category: Eating and Drinking

Bakery Best Bakery Chez Bakery Sweet Envy Ninettes Rouses BBQ Big Mike’s BBQ City Honest Abe’s BuyU BBQ Bar Mahony’s Cinclare On the Canal Southdown Bar La Carreta Bartender Jeffery Markle at Cinclare Ashley N at Mahony’s Ashley Renee at Androgyny Cassie Hagen at La Carreta Kierra at The Red Goose Bloody Mary Spahr’s Spigot’s The Shack of Houma Lumiere Copeland’s Breakfast Spahr’s Downtown Jeaux Lumiere NadieB’s Taste of HomeAH NY Bagel Brunch Spigot’s Lumiere Grady V’s Spahr’s La Carreta Chef (Name & Place) Dani Guillot & Logan Boudreaux at Cinclare Nadia Burrell at NadieB’s Taste of HomeAh Brent Daigle at Grady V’s Kevin Templet at Fremin’s Lindsay Mason at Cristiano’s Chinese Food Golden Dragon Chinese Gourmet Hong Kong Ocean Star Happy Gardens

Chicken Wings B&B Wings Trap Seafood & Wings Golden Wingz Wingstop NadieB’s Taste of HomeAH Coffeehouse Downtown Jeaux Jeaux on the Geaux PJ’s Sweet Envy CC’s Coffeehouse Food Truck Sweet Kravings Donut Flami Nguyen Deep South Fusion Mai Kitchen Bayou Savage Fried Chicken Bayou Delight Lumiere Golden Wingz Copeland’s Ceana’s Cajun Cooking Gumbo Abear’s Off the Hook Le Bon Mange Politz The Shack of Houma Hamburger Ground Pati Big Mike’s BBQ Watergrill Off the Hook Gina’s at the Legion Health Food/Drink Body by Thomas Bare Essentials Nutrition Wonderland Sage Nutrition Salad Station – Thibodaux Ice Cream/Yogurt Zack’s Scarlet Scoop Baskin Robbins Brooke’s SnoWorld Snackatory King Cake Cannata’s Best Bakery Rouses Bourg Supermarket Mr. Ronnie’s

Kid-Friendly Restaurant Rotolo’s Cajun Critters Pepper’s Pizzeria Abear’s Your Pie Japanese Food Zen Osaka Ichiban Kyoto Sakura Italian Food Cristiano’s Sicily’s Milano Red Fish Pizza West Main Pizza & Spaghetti Margarita La Carreta La Casa Del Sol (Houma) El Paso (Houma) Herradura Grady V’s Mexican Food La Carrete La Casa Del Sol (Houma) El Paso (Houma) Herradura Papi Cheo Outdoor Patio La Carreta Lumiere Cristiano’s Downtown Jeaux Cajun Critters Pizza Pepper’s Pizzeria West Main Pizza & Spaghetti Red Fish Pizza Rotolo’s Your Pie Salad Castalano’s 531 Liberty Rotolo’s Grady V’s Walk-On’s Seafood Restaurant Cajun Critters The Shack of Houma Big Al’s Spahr’s Boudreaux and Thibodeaux’s