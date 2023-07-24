POV People’s Choice: Nominees in Health Category

Locals know locals best!

We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We want to know what the People’s Choice is for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more!


The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2023 places the voice of the people first! In over 80 categories, we ask you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche.

Voting will take place from July 24 – August 4. You can only vote ONCE for your favorites during the voting period, so make it count! Vote now at www.povhouma.com.

Winners will be shared in the October issue of Point of Vue.


No more cookie cutter contests run by national companies.

Let the locals take care of business!

 

 

Category: Health

Aesthetic Clinic
360 Wellness
Haydel Dermatology
Rau Plastic Surgery
Skin Bar
Roberts Aesthetics & Wellness
Assisted Living Facility
St. Joseph Manor
The Homestead
Cardiologist
Cardiovascular Institute of the South
Chiropractor
Dr. Natalie V. Lirette
Dr. Greg Pizzolato
Dr. Jake Bordelon
Dr. Matt Porche
Dr. Ricky Melancon
Dentist
Dr. Christian Walker
Bayou Children’s Dental Center
Houma Family Dental
Dr. Pedro Cuartas
Dr. Ryan Walker
Dermatologist
Dr. Sarah Haydel
Dr. Alexis Duke
Dr. Mark Neil
Dr. Lee Grafton
Dr. Kristal Guidroz
Eye Clinic
SEECA
Mitchell Eye Care
Eye Care Specialties
Southern Eye Institute

 

Home Hospice
Haydel Hospice
Journey Hospice
St. Joseph Hospice
Hospital
Terrebonne General Health System
Thibodaux Regional Health System
Ochsner St. Anne
Chabert Medical Center
Our Lady of the Sea
Massage Therapist
Rocky Smith
Amy Dodge
Elizabeth Gisclair
Heather Theriot
Nickie Lyons
Nursing Home
The Broadway
The Oaks of Houma
The Suites of Houma
Ob-Gyn
Dr. Sheena Duplantis
Dr. Christine Albrecht
Dr. Richard Clement
Dr. Michelle Andre
Dr. Amy Ashton
Orthodontist
Thieler Orthodontics
LaHaye Orthodontics
Soignet Orthodontics
Schwab Orthodontics
Coastal Orthodontics
Pediatrician
Terrebonne Pediatric Care – Drs. Sutton and Seaton
Bayou Pediatrics Associates
Dr. Sheila Pitre
Dr. Kenneth Cruse
Dr. Leslie Ber
Pharmacy
Houma Urgent Care Pharmacy
Broadmoor Drugs
Haydel Drug Store
People’s Drug Store
CVS

 

Physician
Dr. Alain Chestnut
Dr. Nick Rau
Dr. Michelle Andre
Dr. Kirk Dantin
Dr. Mike Watkins
Physical Therapy
Terrebonne Physical Therapy Clinic
Terrebonne General Health System
Gulf Coast Physical Therapy
Daigle Himel Daigle
Back to Normal
Plastic Surgeon
Dr. Jeffery Rau
Spa
Haydel Dermatology
Skin Bar
The Beauty Lab MedSpa and Boutique
Speech Therapist
Dana Bourgeois – Center for Pediatric Therapy
Holly Grabert – Speech and Feeding Therapy
Jennifer Henry – Speech and Feeding Therapy
Urgent Care
Ochsner/TGMC Urgent Care
Coastal Urgent Care
Delta Urgent Care
Thibodaux Regional Urgent Care (Houma)
