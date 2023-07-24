POV People’s Choice: Nominees in Services Category

Locals know locals best!

We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We want to know what the People’s Choice is for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more!


The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2023 places the voice of the people first! In over 80 categories, we ask you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche.

Voting will take place from July 24 – August 4. You can only vote ONCE for your favorites during the voting period, so make it count! Vote now at www.povhouma.com.

Winners will be shared in the October issue of Point of Vue.


No more cookie cutter contests run by national companies.

Let the locals take care of business!

 

 

Category: Services

 

Accounting Firm
Denise Bourg, CPA
Bourgeois and Bennett
John Breaux
M. Bergeron + Co.
Watkins CPA
Bank
Synergy Bank
South Louisiana Bank
B1 Bank
United Community Bank
Capitol One
Butcher
Bourgeois Meat Market
Cajun Meat Market
Cannata’s
Bayou Boucherie Meat Market
Bourgeois Smokehouse
Child Care
Little Imaginations
Bumble Bee Day Care
Merry Oaks
United Methodist Children’s Learning Center
Little Arrow Learning Academy
Cleaning Services
Jani-King of South Louisiana
Enviro-Clean Services
Sunny Days Cleaning Service
Healthy Home Cleaning Co.
ServiceMaster
CPA
John Breaux
Michael Bergeron
Denise Bourg
Mark Felger
Ross Valure
Dance Studio
Paddy Danos School of Dance
Tina Chauvin School of Dance
Gerald Dishman’s Academy of Dance
H3 Studios
JBH Dance Studio
Driving School
Dufrene Driving School
South Lafourche Driving School
Vandebilt Catholic Driving School

 

Electrician
E3 Electrical
Ledet’s Electric and Home Improvement Repair
Wired by Jake
JC Electrical Solutions
B2 Refrigeration
Funeral Home
Ordoyne Funeral Home
Chauvin Funeral Home
Samart
Falgout Funeral Home
Thibodaux Funeral Home
Hair Salon
Main Street Salon
Bare Essentials Salon
Ananda Organic Salon
The Beauty Bar
Steel Fringe Salon
Heating and Air
Target Temp
A&G Refrigeration
Coastal Mechanical Contractors
K&R Heating & Air
Trahan’s
Home Builder/Contractor
DeRoche Homes
Rob Hamilton
Ryan Dicherry
Chris Ledet Homes
Matherne Homebuilders LLC
Insurance Agency
Page Insurance
Jones Insurance
State Farm – Rene Carreker
Chabert Insurance
State Farm – James Matassa
Insurance Agent
Ryan Page – Page Insurance
Ben Jones – Jones Insurance
Kevin St. Pe – Farm Bureau
Kade Luke – Allstate
Stacy Fanguy – State Farm
Jeweler
Fakier
Luckey’s
Betty’s Birdsall Jewelry & Fine Gifts
Bueche’s

 

Landscaper
Angelo’s Landscaping Plus
Lancescaping LLC
Double Oak Nursery
Green Acres Nursery
Landscape Logistics
Law Firm
Broussard Dove
Smitko Law Firm
Law Office of William Bordelon
Stark Law Firm
Watkins, Walker & Eroche
Lawyer
Sye Broussard
Jerri Smitko
Dustin Pellegrin
Gene Gouaux
Rachel Boquet
Martial Arts
Tiger Rock of Thibodaux
Extreme Mixed Martial Arts
Houma Tang Soo Do
Next Generation Martial Arts
Mechanics
Unlimited Maintenance and Repair
Keep It Rolling
B&R Auto
Tuned by Norm
Adam’s Auto Care
Mortgage Lending Company
Synergy Bank
American South Mortgage
Southwest Funding
Assurance Mortgage
South Louisiana Bank
Nail Salon
Majestic Nails
Kaitlyn Spa
Lavish Spa
Eclat Spa
Neo Nails
Personal Loans/Title Loans
Synergy Bank
Southern Loans
Assurance
Lendmark
South Louisiana Bank

 

Pest Control
Fon’s Pest Management
LaJaunie’s Pest Control
Terminix
J&J Exterminating
Rogers Pest Control
Pet Groomer
Josie’s
Durocher Vet
Barkingham Palace
JoAnn’s Furry Friends
East Side Barking Lot – Jade Courteaux
Photographer
Misty Leigh McElroy
Bonnie Matassa
Peterson Studios
WhimsyClo
White Rabbit Photography
Plumber
Ken’s
Burgard Plumbing
Colonel’s Plumbing
Coastal Mechanical Contractors
Bayou Black Treatment Plants and Construction , LLC
Real Estate Agency
Keller Williams Bayou Partners
Latter & Blum Canal & Main
EXP Realty
Donnes Real Estate
Real Estate Agent
Kelli Guidry
Lauren Dehart
Shantelle Abshire
Seth Guillot
Kristy Graham
Real Estate Broker
Kelli Guidry
Bill Boyd
Debbie Chauvin
Stefany Deroche
Self-Storage
Pac-Man Storage
Dependable Storage – Houma, La
Savanne Mini Storage
West Park Self Storage
Old Fire Station Storage

 

Tattoo
Sailor Bob’s – Bobby Pitre
Copperhead Tattoo
Monarch Studio – Jamie Liner
Orca Tattoo
Hidden Dimension Studio
Tire Shop
Superior Tire Services
Chabill’s
Downtown Tire
Barker Honda
Nam’s
Tree Services
B. Landry’s Tree Service
Andy’s Tree Service
Tree-A-Nator
Messina’s
Veterinarian
Walther Animal Clinic
Marcello Veterinary Hospital
Bayou Cane Vet
Ridgefield Animal Hospital
Durocher Veterinary Clinic
Investment Firm
Magnolia Wealth Strategies – Jeff Bordelon
Hassell Wealth Management
Flagship Wealth
Meyer Financial
Callais Capital Management
Mary Ditch
