POV People’s Choice: Nominees in Shopping Category

Locals know locals best!

We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We want to know what the People’s Choice is for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more!

The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2023 places the voice of the people first! In over 80 categories, we ask you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche.

Voting will take place from July 24 – August 4. You can only vote ONCE for your favorites during the voting period, so make it count! Vote now at www.povhouma.com.

Winners will be shared in the October issue of Point of Vue.

No more cookie cutter contests run by national companies.

Let the locals take care of business!

Category: Shopping

Appliance Store Rod’s Superstore Billy’s TV and Stereo Lynn’s Interiors Richard’s Kitchen Store Precision Appliances Boat Dealer G&F Sporting Center H&H Marine Pellegrin Marine Evolution Marine Dagates Marine Children’s Clothing GG’s Children’s Boutique Paisley Park Miss Sew It All 4L Mercantile Lil Sweet Pea Flooring/Carpeting/Tile Chauvin Brothers Dishman Flooring Huot’s Flooring Morrison Terrebonne Perque Floors Florist The Floral Hive Blooming Orchid Attitudes-N-Designs Nick J. Hebert House of Flowers Furniture Store Louis Mohana Lynn’s Interiors Nick J. Hebert Landmark Wesley Landeche Sales & Service Grocery Store L&N Food Store Cannata’s Rouses Bourg Supermarket Marcel’s Supermarket

Hardware Morrison Terrebonne Kerry’s Hardware Chauvin Brothers B&B Hardware The Hardware Store Jewelry Fakier Outside & In Chic Chateau The Vane Studio Luckey’s Lawn Equipment Neil’s Performance Power Sports Tractor Supply Southern Power Men’s Clothing 4L Mercantile Johnny’s Mens Shop Junior and Glynn New Car Dealership Barker Buick GMC Terrebonne Ford Greg Leblanc Toyota Southland Dodge Barker Honda Outdoor Outfitters Songy’s Sporting Goods 4L Mercantile Brute Force Shoe Store Felger’s Footwear ShoeShi Break the Trend 4L Mercantile