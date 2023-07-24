POV People’s Choice: Nominees in Shopping Category

July 24, 2023
POV People’s Choice: Nominees in Health Category
July 24, 2023

Locals know locals best!

We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We want to know what the People’s Choice is for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more!


The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2023 places the voice of the people first! In over 80 categories, we ask you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche.

Voting will take place from July 24 – August 4. You can only vote ONCE for your favorites during the voting period, so make it count! Vote now at www.povhouma.com.

Winners will be shared in the October issue of Point of Vue.


No more cookie cutter contests run by national companies.

Let the locals take care of business!

 

 

Category: Shopping

Appliance Store
Rod’s Superstore
Billy’s TV and Stereo
Lynn’s Interiors
Richard’s Kitchen Store
Precision Appliances
Boat Dealer
G&F Sporting Center
H&H Marine
Pellegrin Marine
Evolution Marine
Dagates Marine
Children’s Clothing
GG’s Children’s Boutique
Paisley Park
Miss Sew It All
4L Mercantile
Lil Sweet Pea
Flooring/Carpeting/Tile
Chauvin Brothers
Dishman Flooring
Huot’s Flooring
Morrison Terrebonne
Perque Floors
Florist
The Floral Hive
Blooming Orchid
Attitudes-N-Designs
Nick J. Hebert
House of Flowers
Furniture Store
Louis Mohana
Lynn’s Interiors
Nick J. Hebert
Landmark
Wesley Landeche Sales & Service
Grocery Store
L&N Food Store
Cannata’s
Rouses
Bourg Supermarket
Marcel’s Supermarket

 

Hardware
Morrison Terrebonne
Kerry’s Hardware
Chauvin Brothers
B&B Hardware
The Hardware Store
Jewelry
Fakier
Outside & In
Chic Chateau
The Vane Studio
Luckey’s
Lawn Equipment
Neil’s
Performance Power Sports
Tractor Supply
Southern Power
Men’s Clothing
4L Mercantile
Johnny’s Mens Shop
Junior and Glynn
New Car Dealership
Barker Buick GMC
Terrebonne Ford
Greg Leblanc Toyota
Southland Dodge
Barker Honda
Outdoor Outfitters
Songy’s Sporting Goods
4L Mercantile
Brute Force
Shoe Store
Felger’s Footwear
ShoeShi
Break the Trend
4L Mercantile

 

Speciality/Gift Store
Outside & In
South Coast Baby Co.
4L Mercantile
Deep South Oil & Vinegar
Southdown Museum Gift Shop
Toy Store
South Coast Baby Co.
Hi-5
Used Car
Barker Honda
Affordable Autos
Terrebonne Lincoln
Uncle Ronnie’s Autos
Barker Mazda
Women’s Clothing
4L Mercantile
Juju’s Boutique
The Bridal Corner
Dear Boutique
Ember & Eve
Mary Ditch
