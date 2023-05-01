Ready for Summer Fun! – Chateau Chic May 2023

Inside the impeccable home of Victoria Giglio is a wonderful oasis that beacons you to bask in the natural sunlight pouring in and relax in the cozy feels of this vacation paradise. “I wanted my home to be light and airy,” shared Victoria. “I wanted to feel like I was on vacation everyday. I stayed in a beach house in Alys Beach and never wanted to leave. I knew I wanted my home to feel the same way.” The three bedroom, two bath home was built by Travis Buquet Home Builders, but the interior was designed and brought to life by Victoria, who owns Indigo Boutique and Interiors. She was able to put her own finishing touches on the home, including the custom shower in the master bath and all the lighting fixtures. She knew she also wanted the light floors and white kitchen but with a hint of black to match a china cabinet, and also to make all the gold features pop. Victoria’s favorite color is blue and it was included in the color scheme. She also loves oversized, abstract art, which can be found hanging around the home. The backyard is truly Victoria’s favorite place in the home. The courtyard-style oasis includes a custom pool and patio designed by VIctoria and brought to life by the Spa Center of New Orleans. It includes large tiles and artificial turf for easy maintenance. “I’m so excited about this space! I can’t wait for all the fun pool parties and summer festivities I plan to host in the backyard!”