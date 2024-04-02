Sara Parson: Brush a Blowdry Bar – Women Who Mean Business

As the proprietor of Brush a Blowdry Bar, Sara Parson finds fulfillment in inspiring others and making a positive impact in the beauty industry. Originally from Thibodaux, Sara’s commitment to her community runs deep. For her, staying local is about building strong connections, contributing to the local economy, and providing personalized services tailored to the needs of her customers in her Thiboduax and Houma locations.

At Brush, guests can experience professional blowout hairstyling services, alongside makeup application, hair extensions, and other treatments. The salon offers various styles, from sleek and straight to voluminous curls, catering to diverse preferences and occasions. Sara prides herself

in providing affordable luxury options making her guests look and feel their best.

As a family-owned business, she takes pride in fostering a supportive atmosphere where stylists can grow and reach their goals. Whether it’s through providing mentorship, offering training opportunities, or simply being

a listening ear, helping her team succeed brings Sara immense joy. Being a salon owner allows

her to combine her love for beauty, business, and community, making each day fulfilling and inspiring.

Sara’s dedication to success has been recognized, with Brush being named Thibodaux Chamber’s Small Business of the Year in 2022. Looking ahead, Sara is eager to continue growing her business and team, staying ahead of industry trends while prioritizing family and community.

Balancing family and career is Sara’s top priority, with faith and family always coming first. With the support of her family, including her husband and one-year-old son, Sara navigates the challenges of entrepreneurship while cherishing every moment with her loved ones.

Reflecting on her journey, Sara acknowledges her father’s pivotal role in helping her pursue her passion and turn it into a successful business venture. With his support and guidance, Sara continues to build both beauty and community in her Thibodaux and Houma locations.

Sara also credits her team for their talent, dedication, and invaluable contributions to Brush’s success.