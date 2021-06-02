Owner: Catherine Schwab, DDS

Specialty/type of business: Orthodontic Specialist

Local Since: 1996

What’s In Store: We specialize in creating beautiful smiles with a bite that works in harmony with the joints and muscles. We treat patients of all ages with great results using cutting edge technology in a state-of-the-art facility.

The Difference: Dr. Catherine is a Board Certified Orthodontist, which is the highest honor an orthodontist can achieve. She also completed a two-year specialty in Functional Occlusion in Burlingame, California, which is a jaw joint-centered approach to properly functioning bites. At Schwab Orthodontics, we see our patients on time with little or no waiting time. We treat each patient as if they were a guest in our home with outstanding care. We use all the latest techniques and advances in the specialty to provide the most current and comprehensive care available anywhere.

The Latest: We utilize the latest technology in making digital impressions and 3-D digitally printed models which means there are no more putty-filled impressions. This is a much more comfortable means of capturing models of the teeth. POV