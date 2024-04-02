Shantelle Abshire: Realtor, Latter and Blum – Women Who Mean Business

Shantelle Abshire, a dedicated Real Estate Agent with six years of experience in both commercial and residential sectors hails from the heart of Houma. Rooted in her community, Shantelle is committed to the growth and revitalization of our area.

Choosing a career in real estate was not a traditional path for Shantelle, but it aligns with her core desire to empower and serve others. Her journey, from the service industry to yoga and then real estate, has unfolded organically, guided by a passion for community service and a commitment to positive change. Each step has contributed to Shantelle’s unique and fulfilling career as a successful realtor.

As the Founder and Owner Operator of Root2Rise for the past eight years, Shantelle is not only a Real Estate Agent but also an entrepreneur and a small business owner. Balancing these dual roles, she finds satisfaction in positively impacting people’s lives. Whether guiding clients through real estate transactions or fostering a supportive yoga community, Shantelle embraces the opportunity to make a meaningful difference.

The best part of her job is witnessing clients achieve their goals and leaving a lasting legacy in the community. Actively involved in revitalization efforts, Shantelle sees real estate as a tool to shape the fabric of Houma positively. Recovering from the pandemic and Hurricane Ida have presented significant challenges in the real estate industry, but she remains steadfast in her commitment to being an integral part of the community’s revitalization and creating a future landscape that we can all be proud of.

Shantelle’s recent achievements include standing out among nearly 4,000 agents in the Gulf Coast region, ranking in the top 100, and being honored with the Ruby Award for her exceptional sales performance, having sold over $10 million in production.

Additionally, Shantelle holds the prestigious ERYT-500 Yoga instructor certification. Her leadership shines through as a 2023 Leadership Terrebonne Graduate, where she played a pivotal role in organizing Christmas decorations for the Rotary Centennial Plaza. Currently serving as vice chair of the Houma Downtown Development Corporation, Shantelle is actively involved in the organization’s mission to revitalize and foster economic development in the historical downtown area, contributing to its rebirth.

Looking ahead, Shantelle is laser-focused on achieving the coveted CCIM designation for commercial investments, a rigorous program that will equip her with advanced financial and investment analysis skills. With experience in facilitating commercial investments across various sectors such as medical, industrial, and retail industries, she aspires to become the go-to agent for making connections to revitalize our community. Shantelle is passionate about helping people see the potential in their investments and empowering them to make a positive impact on the quality of life for everyone.

In her personal life, Shantelle finds strength and inspiration in her family. Married to her husband Mike for ten years, he serves as her biggest supporter, as they support their three children, Logan, Isabella, and Maggie to fulfill their future aspirations. Balancing a career and family is all about having a strong support system, and Shantelle is incredibly fortunate to have that in spades. Spending as much time together as possible, traveling, adventuring, and simply cherishing each other’s company, Shantelle’s family fuels her fire and serves as her motivation to thrive every single day.