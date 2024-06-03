SLMA Skin Bar Medi Spa – What’s Up Doc?

Dr. Danielle Angeron embarked on her medical career amidst the aftermath of Hurricane Gustav in Houma. Balancing the demands of three young children in a challenging environment, she found her footing. From her high school days, she knew medicine was her calling, later realizing that family medicine held a special place in her heart. The varied patient encounters, the bonds formed over time, and witnessing generations grow alongside her were a privilege of her practice.

Joining SLMA opened doors to pursue her interests in aesthetics and obesity medicine. Collaborating with colleagues like Meghan Mella Pellegrin and welcoming massage therapist Angel Deloach, she expanded her horizons, finding joy in helping clients rediscover their confidence and well-being.

Becoming board certified in obesity medicine marked a significant step in Dr. Angeron’s journey, driven by a passion to assist patients struggling with weight issues. With compassion and understanding, she navigates the complexities of obesity, embracing the advancements in treatments with enthusiasm.

Yet, amidst all her achievements, it is the relationships forged over 15 years that have brought her the greatest pride. Being there for her patients through medical challenges and life’s trials is a privilege she cherishes above all. In their stories, she finds purpose, and in their trust, she finds fulfillment.