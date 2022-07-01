Stay Safe and Have Fun This Summer

The heat index and humidity push beyond 90 most days. Tropical disturbances pop up in weather forecasts. It’s summer, and it’s Louisiana. It’s time to have fun during summer holidays and vacations but with a bit of caution to stay safe in the heat and sun.
Sun Safety
Heat, or sun stroke, is among the most serious heat-related illnesses. It occurs when body temperatures rise quickly, sweating mechanisms fail, and the body cannot cool down. If this happens, seek emergency treatment immediately.
Signs of dehydration that can lead to heat stroke include:
Here are ways for staying safe in the sun and lessening heat-related risks:
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S., with 1-in-5 Americans developing skin cancer in their lifetime. Wearing reflective clothing, hats, caps and sunglasses, as well as using sunscreen can reduce skin cancer risks and slow effects of aging.
Many chemicals used in some sunscreens have proven harmful to both humans and the environment. Here are some sunscreen tips:
See a dermatologist or primary care physician for routine skin checks. Scan your entire body at home every one to three months for changes in shape, color and size of moles.
Food Safety
Summer heat can drive cooks out of the kitchen and to the grill. However, food-borne illnesses increase during the summer, because bacteria grows faster in hot, humid conditions. To prevent food poisoning, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends:
Water Safety
If your summer plans include water activities, follow basic safety tips:
Travel Safety
After two years of lockdowns and restrictions, travel stateside and abroad has rebounded. When planning vacations, check regulations in areas where you are traveling. Negative COVID tests are required to board planes when returning to the US from another country.
With an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) recommends vaccinations and boosters for anyone five years and older. Other guidelines to protect yourself and your family include:
For more information on ways to stay safe this summer contact Thibodaux Regional Wellness Education Center, 985.493.4765.