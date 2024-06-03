Tandem Clinical Research – What’s Up Doc?

At Tandem Clinical Research in Houma, Dr. Conar Fitton isn’t just practicing medicine – he’s shaping its future, one patient at a time. With over two decades of expertise in gastroenterology, Dr. Fitton serves as the Principal Investigator, spearheading groundbreaking trials on conditions like fatty liver disease, gastroparesis, heartburn and Alzheimer’s disease.

After earning degrees from prestigious institutions like the University of Notre Dame and Tulane University School of Medicine, Dr. Fitton honed his skills through internships and fellowships across the country before finding his calling at Tandem Clinical Research.

Tandem Clinical Research isn’t your average clinic – it’s a hub of innovation, conducting over 400 research trials in various therapeutic areas, from vaccines to neurology. With a mission to advance medical science while enhancing patient quality of life, Tandem’s impact stretches from Louisiana to New York City to Florida.

Dr. Fitton’s role as Principal Investigator goes beyond overseeing trials – it’s about leadership and patient advocacy. He leads a dedicated team, ensuring trials run smoothly while prioritizing patient safety and data integrity. For Dr. Fitton, the work is both challenging and rewarding, especially when tackling diseases with no known cures.

Clinical research isn’t static – it’s dynamic and ever-evolving. Dr. Fitton thrives on the constant innovation, knowing that each trial brings the possibility of discovering new, more effective treatments. From memory screenings to liver scans, Tandem Clinical Research provides comprehensive care, empowering patients to shape their health and the health of future generations.

Join Dr. Conar Fitton and the team at Tandem Clinical Research in Houma on a journey to transform healthcare. Together, let’s pave the way for a healthier tomorrow.

For more information, call Tandem Clinical Research in Houma today or visit www.TandemClinicalResearch.com. Research is the remedy.