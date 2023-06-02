The Greatest Wealth is Health

Healthy living is something that is close to the hearts of the Breaux family farmers of Folsom, Louisiana. Following her husband’s major health issues, Houma native Lauren Breaux began the process of researching holistic healing practices and discovered the power of superfood American elderberry—leading to their complete lifestyle change and creation of Cockeyed Farms.

The story of Cockeyed Farms began in 2011 when Lauren, a real estate agent, met her husband Brandon, a Scout Attack Helicopter Pilot stationed at Fort Polk. “Not long ago, Brandon began having serious headaches that forced him to medically retire from the military,” explained Lauren. “We went through a litany of diagnoses and medications following the pharmaceutical path. Brandon was on fourteen medications a day at one point—his resting heartbeat was at 133 bpm. That’s when we decided we needed to make a change.” Lauren went on to explain that she, her husband, and her two kids share a mantra in their home, to “always try to be their best selves,” mentally, emotionally, spiritually, financially, and so forth. “We try to live by that mantra, so when we discovered how sick he really was–even with all the medications he was taking–we decided to grind to a halt,” Lauren explained. “We purged all the medicines and started researching a more holistic way of life. In doing that, we got him off the medications, and healed all of our lives from the inside out. In the process, we discovered the superfood elderberry.”

Brandon’s research unveiled that the overwhelming majority of elderberry products are made with dehydrated berries that are imported from Europe. While all elderberries are good, he found that American elderberries are best, and embarked on a journey that has taken him all over the United States, allowing apprenticeship opportunities at farms learning firsthand about this incredible super fruit. As Brandon traveled across the country learning about the benefits and intricacies of growing fresh, American elderberry, it became clear to the family what their next step was. In spring of 2018, Cockeyed Farms was born, becoming the first commercial American Elderberry Farm in the state of Louisiana. The property the Breaux family purchased in Folsom already had 500 healthy, vibrant, beautiful blueberry bushes, and the family started clearing farmland to plant their 2,000 elderberry trees. “We are regenerative farmers, so we do not ever use any harmful chemicals or pesticides,” said Lauren. “We are pursuing our farm from a very natural, sustainable angle. So it was a lot of extra hard work to get started, but worth it.” Cockeyed Farms currently grows mainly blueberries and elderberries, and uses those fruits to make several different creamed honeys and syrups. Their products can be found on their website, or locally at Boutique Dominique and Bourgeois Meat Market.

Lauren explained that the most challenging part of the whole process of beginning Cockeyed Farms was educating herself and her family on the major differences between European elderberries, and the more scarce American elderberries. “We realized, through our research, how few elderberries are grown in America,” she said. “I was ordering dehydrated elderberries from Europe to make syrup for my kids when I began to learn that American elderberries are significantly healthier. American elderberries have more antioxidants and do not contain naturally occurring cyanide, for example. Learning that difference was huge for us,” she shared. Lauren explained that she and Brandon began to partner with American elderberry farmers in the midwest, particularly to learn about the extensive research into American elderberry that was being conducted at the University of Missouri. “Brandon actually went and interned on several different farms to continue our research,” she said. “He was able to harvest the American elderberry cuttings that we actually have in our own orchard. Elderberries do grow naturally here, but most of the time, they are actually the European strain of elderberry—something that someone has eaten or dropped and just continued to grow. I have been working with elderberries for seven years and still can’t tell the difference in the wild between American and European!” she said with a laugh. “So it was very important to us to go to these farms in the midwest and assure ourselves that what we would be growing at Cockeyed Farms was true, American elderberry. It helps us feel more honest and transparent with our customers.”

Lauren continued by saying that one of the best parts of running Cockeyed Farms is the ability to educate the public and provide the community with good, home-grown products. “There is a lot of misinformation out there,” she said. “There are a lot of local companies who say they have a Louisiana product—it may be made here, but it is not grown here. Once you realize that food is your fuel, it is so important to know your farmer. I am an educator at heart and love having the opportunity to dispel myths and replace it with correct information—it has been so gratifying to me.” However, the most rewarding part of the whole process was watching her husband’s health regenerate. “I’m going to get emotional talking about this,” she said. “But I have watched Brandon come back to life. He is a different person. When I see him get in the dirt, work with his hands, and reap the fruit of this amazing product, it is all worth it. I have seen him become the best version of himself, and I know in my heart that we prolonged his life. Brandon, after losing his career in the military, has shown my children that they can do hard things.”

Lauren hopes Cockeyed Farms will continue to provide for the community, not just health-wise, but to help others set up a healthier and more sustainable future. “We have partnered with the Farmer Veteran Coalition, which is meant to encourage veterans to support themselves through agriculture,” she said. “We were able to mentor veterans on how to grow American elderberries, find land, cultivate soil, and more. Just as we got our cuttings from elderberry farms in the midwest, we are giving our cuttings to veterans to begin their own farms. Particularly after seeing first hand how farming helped my husband following his retirement from the military, we want to help other veterans and community members find their purpose in this life as well.” Cockeyed Farms has brought not only the Breaux family, but the community at large comfort, joy, and health during its five years of flourishing. As the family likes to say, “The greatest wealth is health!”