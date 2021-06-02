The Homestead Assisted Living

Owner: Stanley Yancey, B.J. Jennings, Danny Cannon, Anthony “Tutty” Malbrough. Pictured are: B.J. Jennings (Administrator), Lauren Law (Assist. Admin.), Rusty Talbot (Marketing/Admissions Director)

Specialty/type of business: Senior Living

Local Since: 2004

What’s In Store: We are a locally owned and operated independent/assisted living community that provides quality care to our residents on a beautifully maintained campus. We offer a variety of floor plans and personal care services that allow us to meet needs of both physically and memory impaired residents. We also have residents who are still traveling, driving, hunting, and are enjoying the benefits of downsizing and feeling pampered with fantastic meals and meaningful activities. The turnover rate of our staff is very low and something we are proud of. The consistency of staff members allows us to really get to know our residents over time and truly feel like a big family.

The Difference: For the children of our residents, we take the stress away that comes with managing their parents’ care as they age. We schedule doctor’s appointments and provide transportation, administer and reorder medications, and meet any other needs that come up due to physical or memory deficits. At The Homestead, your time with them can be spent reminiscing, laughing, and making new memories rather than being task oriented. For our residents, we are willing to customize anything we can to make their stay more enjoyable.

The Latest: We are excited to be so far along in the journey of reopening post pandemic. We are looking to complete a remodeling process that we started before Covid. There is always a fun party or event just around the corner on our activity calendar. POV