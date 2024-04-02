The Secret Garden – Chateau Chic April 2024

Each year, the stunning gardens at the home of Ed and Cindy Daigle come to life with thousands of blooms– and a special twist! A labor of love for Ed, the gardens are meticulously planted each year following a new theme that holds a special meaning for their family. This year’s theme is “Butterflies and Unicorns,” which was decided upon with the help of their granddaughters. This playful and unique idea was then carried out in striking shades of pink, yellow, and orange, with Gerbera daisies, snapdragons, petunias, and more lining the garden beds. The gardens surround the patio and the swimming pool, and even reach beyond the garden gate to the sitting area of the Daigles’ home– perfectly setting the scene for a morning coffee or a visit with friends.

The garden beds in the Daigles’ yard are not only special because of their explosion of color and commitment to a fresh yearly theme, but because they have also been built around memories of family and friends that have passed. The rosebush and snapdragons are to honor Ed’s mother’s favorite color, the flower cross planted this year is in memory of Rhoda Rau, a rose bloom in the yard represents a gift of family friend Ursula Breaux, the bird bath, ‘old’ rose, and althea tree honors Cindy’s Grandmother Gautreaux, the St. Joseph statue hails from St. Francis Boys’ School, and the Mary statue is from Cindy’s Aunt Cathy Gautreaux. Each corner of the Daigles’ garden beds tell a special and personal story.

The Daigles’ garden will be a part of the Terrebonne Garden Club’s ‘Beyond the Garden Gate’ Backyard Garden Tour on April 28, 2024 from 2:00-5:00 p.m, for those wishing to see these blooms in person. Tickets can be purchased from Terrebonne Garden Club members.

For the Daigles, their exceptional backyard blooms are a great way to bring family and friends together, particularly during the springtime in celebration of Easter, to celebrate the Risen Lord. Not only is the garden a beautiful place for all to enjoy, but Ed and Cindy have found it provides a great way to exercise and get fresh air, and that despite the occasional challenges, take joy in seeing their beloved plants in bloom. The Daigles wish to thank Melissa Boudreaux and her team for their help in the garden this year.